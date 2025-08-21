Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wash days, corner shops and distressed gable ends paint pictures of the past which award-winning photographer Ian Beesley has captured in an exhibition.

He has added a new section to his Life Goes On exhibition, at Salts Mill, in Saltaire, near Shipley, celebrating street corners and gable ends.

He said: “In the 1970s when I wandered the streets of Bradford photographing life, I gravitated to street corners and gable ends. They were focal points with graffiti, ghost signs and gatherings.

One of Ian Beesley's photographs shows two women posing for a picture on a gable end

“The end of the street where I grew up was Hardy’s corner (named after the corner shop) it was the place to meet up.

“The bus stop to town was there, the telephone box, the post box and the billboard for the latest film releases for the Odeon (now Bradford Live).”

He said he loved the film posters particularly the ones for the X-rated films.

“My mates and I would gather to look at the posters and discuss how we might age our 14-year-old selves to appear over 16 and gain access to watch films like Witch-finder General, Rosemary’s Baby or Taste the Blood of Dracula."

Ian is also interested in the humorous graffiti which crops up on gable ends and street corners

But in 1970 the age limit for X-rated films was raised to 18, “so we were thwarted again”.

Around the streets many a gable end had painted cricket stumps in summer and goalposts in winter.

He said: “A few disgruntled end terrace dwellers would paint over them or write ‘No articles to be kicked or thrown against this wall’, but we did until chased up the street by the irate house holder.

“Gable ends always popular sites for graffiti from the angry to the humorous, the political to perverse, strong indicators of a communities concerns or complaints. And always some ghost signs visual whispers from the past.

Bradford-born social documentary photographer Ian Beesley. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"I recently wandered the streets looking for gable ends and street corners to photograph. It was more difficult than I remember.

"Many of the inner city streets have gone. Those left are choked with cars, blocking the views and I guess social media has replaced ‘meet me on the corner’.”

His shots take place across Bradford and Leeds mainly with the odd excursion to Bacup or Meltham near Huddersfield.

Mr Beesley, 71, comes from Eccleshill so many of these images would have been commonplace in his youth. He is a social documentary photographer who has focused on Northern England, particularly Bradford, since the late 1970s.