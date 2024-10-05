Ilkley Lido and Pool: Swimmers bid to help threatened treasure of a Yorkshire spa town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a gift of various experts’ time, will and expertise, with neighbours joining forces to pool their respective skills.

What it could create is a new model for society involvement – rather than outright ownership – lending a hand to shape plans that can flourish and thrive.

It could also build a bright future for one of Yorkshire’s only surviving lidos – with its own incredible poolside vista of the world-famous Ilkley Moor.

Megan Kennedy cools down at Ilkley Lido. Picture by Simon Hulme

Jonathan Brownlee, inset, is among those to back Ilkley supporters: “The best way to live an active and healthy lifestyle is to have easy access to facilities,” he said.

“I have personally seen the benefit of Ilkley swimming pool and lido. I used the pools in my early years training with City Of Bradford swimming club.

“The access to a 25m pool allowed me to train regularly and reach my goals. It would be a shame to deny other children this opportunity. At this time we should be removing barriers to living an active and healthy lifestyle, not increasing them.”

To the Ilkley Pool and Lido Community Group, this is about building a long future for a site that means so much to so many.

Supporters Judy Streeton, Annette Bearpark, Paul Stephens and Juliet O'Callaghan of the Ilkley Pool and Lido and Community Group. Bradford Council is reviewing its leisure sites as it looks to cut budgets - including the popular lido at Ilkley. The campaigners are exploring different ways to make budgets work better. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“We have resources we can bring to the table, with people and ideas,” they said.

“We understand all councils are under huge pressure. We’re not saying ‘keep it open at all costs’. But if we can make it pay its own way, it’s not costing anything.”

Bradford Council, announcing a review at the start of this year, indicated services could be under threat as it looked to make savings of £1.25m across its sports and leisure facilities.

Deeply concerned, members set up a community group incorporating Friends of Ilkley Lido to look at solutions, since pitching a series of ideas following a trio of public meetings.

Some sensible moves have now been brought in – from online booking to reviewing prices in the cafe and splitting the morning and afternoon sessions to double income on sunny days.

Then members have pressed for a big focus on events, with scuba swims, early morning clubs, or a full moon swim which sold out almost immediately. Such events could be a saviour in helping to fill council coffers, they argue, and with a now proven demand.

Members have also looked at other examples nationwide, including some operated by not-for-profits such as in Hambleside.

Others include Settle Lido and Bramley Baths, which are both now community run.

With Ilkley, members don’t seek to take ownership, but offer instead their ideas and time. Among committee members are Juliet O’Callaghan, Paul Stephens, and Annette Bearpark.

“We have proven, as a community, that it doesn’t have to shut,” they said. “If we make changes, it can be fully sustainable – it can hold its own.

“We want to work with Bradford Council to see it flourish.”

There are the tourism benefits to consider, they insist, with the Lido splashed across almost every poster front of the affluent spa town.

Then with Bradford’s upcoming City of Culture for 2025, the Grade ll setting remains one of the district’s premier heritage assets.

Dr Bearpark, who is a GP, suggests it could prove a boon with social prescribing, as she cites the mental and physical health benefits of swimming – not to mention the wellbeing it brings.

And to swimmer Judy Screeton, this is a setting that brings her joy every day, from the setting to the scenery and the people who are a part of it.

“This is a place where the whole community comes together – there are few areas in life now where young and old, men and women, share the same space,” she said.

“It’s our pool, our heritage. It’s what makes this spa town complete.”

A review of all its sports and leisure centres was announced by Bradford Council earlier this year as it looks to meet budget shortfalls.

This would look at how operating costs could be reduced, and would “likely impact” on the “overall number of assets the council runs”.

The first phase of this review is expected to conclude in November, with a formal report presented to the council’s executive.

Closure of Ilkley Pool and Lido is now believed to be less likely, as moves made already have helped to put it on a more secure footing. Supporters and volunteers hope now to work with the authority in building a brighter future.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “There are no plans currently to change Ilkley Lido.