Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But On Ilkla Moor Baht’at is just one reason why the area is held so dear in the hearts of people across Yorkshire and beyond.

llkley Moor, captured in all its beauty here as the sun sets over purple flowering heather, is officially recognised as a special place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest by Natural England as well as forming part of the South Pennine Moors Special Protection area for its bird habitats.

Purple flowering heather at sunset on Ilkley Moor. Picture Bruce Rollinson Technical details: Nikon D6, 24-70mm Nikkor lens, 125th sec @f8, 400iso.

The Friends of Ilkley Moor explain: “Although commonplace in northern England, heather moorlands of the type found on the moor are internationally rare.

“It is not only the vegetation of the moor that is important but also the bird species, particularly upland waders, which use the moor to nest and raise their young.”

There is a right of access across all of Ilkley Moor on foot and on horseback.

Those venturing across its landscapes may well come across some of the many examples of prehistoric settlement on the moorland including carved stones.

There is much to conserve on the moor, the Friends say. “Its soils, vegetation, historical features and general landscape.

“Almost everything on the moor has been either created or influenced by human activity.

“Conservation of these valued features is not usually about ‘leaving them alone.’

“It involves active management to either maintain or improve them.”