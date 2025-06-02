Ilkley Tarn: The popular Yorkshire beauty spot where Emmeline Pankhurst once addressed a demonstration
It is not a natural tarn - which is defined as a small mountain pool or lake - but was created by damming a marshy area of ground to provide water for an early mill.
At that time it was known as Craig Dam.
In the Victorian period, as Ilkley became a popular spa town, a meeting was held at the Crescent Hotel to consider making the tarn a pleasant place to visit.
It was decided “if funds permit, to plant trees around the lake, to build a summer house at one end and to form a gravelled promenade round with seats.”
Money was raised by public subscription, and once the work was completed the tarn became a venue for numerous activities.
Entertainment weekends featured performances by brass bands. In summer an organisation affiliated to the Congregational Church, the Pleasant Sunday Afternoon movement, held outdoor services.
A troupe of Pierrot players performed on a small stage in summer but apparently was considered too vulgar and reminiscent of “cheap seaside entertainment”.
In 1908 Emmeline Pankhurst of the Women’s Social and Political Union addressed a demonstration at the tarn.
The Ilkley Gazette reported that thousands of people attended but speeches were interrupted by young men tinkling bells, blowing penny trumpets and a bugle, and singing “music hall ditties”.
After severe frosts the tarn became a popular skating rink. Lighting installed in the 1930s was renewed in 2009.
For some years a decorative fountain fed by gravity from a spring higher up the moor spouted water into the air. Its location on a small island remains as a safe refuge for ducks.
Both tarn and moor are now a Special Area of Conservation.
