Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was 2015 and she had recently purchased the silver cup from an antiques fair in London. “I’ve always had a huge interest in 17th century silver,” says the small-time collector.

“I can’t tell you why but it just appeals to me. I try to imagine the lives of people who would have used the items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was on a shelf at eye level and it just stared at me, which is ridiculous. Cups do not stare. But this thing and I just looked at each other.”

The silver Barachin cup when it was being returned to Hull Museums.

It was the cup’s engraving that had really caught her eye. An unusual depiction of a God, she says, “portly and misshapen”.

The dealer had told her the name of the maker – Abraham Barachin. Home with her purchase, she searched his name.

He was a Hull silversmith, and the last in the area to use the Hull mark of three ducal coronets in the early 18th century. After this date, silver that was produced in the city was sent to the York assay office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was very, very little I could find out about him,” says 78-year-old Rica. “Up came a tiny little article which suggested (the cup) might have been stolen.

Rica Hene has written a novel inspired by this Barachin cup.

"But the description of what was online, and what I had in front of me, didn’t quite match. So I really wasn’t certain…

"I thought oh, how on earth am I in possession of a stolen item?

"And then I thought well if it is stolen and it’s known where it was stolen from, really what am I doing with a stolen object? So I started to look into it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The engraved cup had been purchased by Hull Museums in 1969 with the help of a grant from the Art Fund and it formed part of the city’s silver collection.

It was on display in the Wilberforce House Museum, when it was taken in 1986. By whom, it is not known.

Rica was able to contact the museum and it was then specialists at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London who confirmed that what she had purchased was indeed the stolen cup.

She offered it back to Hull Museums and it was returned to the city after 30 years. At the time, it was put in a secure case and put on display for people to view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The object is thought to be a dram cup, used to measure and drink small volumes of liquid.

“I felt very uncomfortable having a stolen object,” Rica reflects. “I just thought it’s missing from somewhere, it doesn’t belong to me - even though I’d bought it.”

When it was reunited with its owners, she felt “the utmost relief”.

She opted to remain " an anonymous collector” at the time but a decade on, Rica has written a book inspired by what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has called it The Sleeper, a term used by dealers and curators to describe an artefact that disappears from view and then unexpectedly reappears after a long period of absence.

Despite more than a year of research for Rica (she had become fascinated by the cup and Barachin), there were many gaps of missing information and unanswered questions in the real version of events, details about Barachin, for example, or how the cup ended up on the open market.

Her book, therefore, is a novel, blending fact and fabrication into a work of historical fiction.

It flits between the 17th century and the modern day, following the character of Abraham Barachin, with real facts incorporated, and a second key persona - Clare Cartwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare, who in the story spots a piece of Hull silver at an antiques fair, is based on Rica. “You can’t infer (that) from reading the story,” she says.

"I gave her a family that’s not mine, a back story that’s not mine, a living space that's not mine. But all the research I did, and the steps I took, I gave to Clare - they were all mine.”

She wrote the book from her home in London.

“I lived with the story so long, it went round and round in my head and eventually I thought let’s sit down and try and write it…I thought how hard can it be?

"I’ll sit at the keyboard, the story will drip out of the end of my fingers and in three or four months I’ll be done. How naïve was I?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never had any intention of writing a book,” she adds. “But after finishing the research, l found the story wouldn’t leave me alone and I can only describe it as ‘sitting on my head’.

"Now that the book is finished and there is nothing more I can do, I am finally free.”

There’s a saying that every object tells its own story and for Rica, that’s really what the book is.

Her own interpretation of how the cup was made and who it was for, of how it found its way to a museum and then of how it was stolen and ended up on the open market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope people enjoy reading it,” she says. “That’s all anybody can do when you write a book.”

As for the cup, it once again forms part of the collection of Hull silverware, just over 50 pieces of which are on display in Wilberforce House Museum.

“When I handed (the cup) over, I could see they were so pleased to get it back and it was absolutely the right thing to have happened,” Rica says.

She went to look at it when it was on display in an exhibit. “It looked exactly right. It was sitting with other pieces of 17th century silver – and it was absolutely where it should be.”