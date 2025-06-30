'I'm a pilot with Yorkshire Air Ambulance - flying over the region showed me how diverse it is'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

The first few flights over the county – I genuinely hadn’t realised how diverse it was, huge cities and communities, and vast stretches of open countryside.

There was an extraordinary “wow!” factor, and still, every day, we fly over something that I mentally mark, and think “that looks wonderful, Charlotte and I must get out and see it together from the ground.”

Paul Smith is one of eight pilots with Yorkshire Air Ambulance

It can only be a split-second’s thought, though because we have to concentrate, and we are airborne to work, and to assist wherever and whoever we can.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Because I grew up with the sea all around me, I do love the coastline we have here, and I love the mixture of towering cliffs at one end, and that long spit of rocks, pebbles and shingle at the other. But then I also love the Dales, the remoteness of them, their unique topography.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Paul loves flying close to the Yorkshire coast

Making our way over to Whitby, a stroll around the town, taking in the scenery, a nice lunch somewhere, and then a pint or two in one of the town’s remarkable pubs.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

I get all the best views, every day that I’m in the air. But if I’m going to hone it down to just one, it must be that of Flamborough Head, standing nobly above the sea. It’s simply glorious.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

The late Mike Hawthorn, the fifties racing driver, who was born in Mexborough. I’ve always loved Formula One, and Hawthorn was one of the best drivers, only 29 when he died in a freak accident that had absolutely nothing to do with motor racing.

In 1958 he became the first of ten British Formula One Champions, beating a lad called Stirling Moss to the title by a single point. Such a short career, and a tragic end.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Jeremy Clarkson. He likes his pint – and so do I – and he likes his cars – and so do I. There’s something roguishly unpredictable about the man, he says what he thinks, and, even if you don’t agree with him, he speaks his mind and stands up for himself.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

It’s the county itself. Where else in these islands would you find a place with an amazing coastline, vast stretches of major rivers, hills, peaks, rolling countryside, communities that are tiny, others that are vast. The remoteness of some places, the urban sprawl of others. The place is a series of gems, wherever you look.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what it be?

With the permission of YAA, I’d take up one of our helicopters, and just circle the county without any of the pressures of having to be somewhere quickly to assist an incident. I really do love the place that much. And may I pay the warmest of tributes to everyone who works at any of our airports, or in our air spaces, who give us so much help when we have to attend an incident. Their co-operation is essential, and very much valued.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The people. I’m not knocking where I grew up, but you don’t get the greetings – to perfect strangers – that you get up here. People will nod and smile and say “hello” even if you’ve never ever seen them before, and you haven’t a clue where they’ve come from. You even thank bus-drivers when you get off at your stop. That’s lovely, charming, and a very special Yorkshire warmth.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I’m a big motorsport fan, and I really enjoy speed climbs on the Harewood estate. There’s drama, excitement, and they really get the adrenalin going.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Charlotte and I are still finding out. What we really love is the fact that you have so many good pubs, and that there seems to be a speciality in each – one will be known for its pies, another for its pints, and yet another for its pizzas. We’re big fans of Hickory’s Smokehouse in Horbury if we want to eat out – it’s just down the road from us.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

We are incredibly lucky to have the phenomenal Binks and Sons in East Ardsley. Top quality meat (and their pork pies are truly amazing) and great service. They pride themselves on sourcing meat from local farms, and they’ve been serving the public for over a century. We’re very loyal customers.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

It’s only been a couple of years, but I’ve noticed, even in a short time, how popular the county is – there are people who come here from all over the world, to see the sights, to enjoy the coast or the countryside, or to take part in so many specific activities. There are some places, in the height of summer, where you can hardly move. I think that visitors know that they get a welcome here, that they are seeing something incredibly special.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

It’s all the people who I have the privilege of working with, the mechanics, the paramedics, the doctors, the engineers, the support staff, the people who run our charity, the list goes on and one. Not one of us could do the job without the others, and I think that all of us believe that we are contributing to the county, that we are part of the community.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

I’ll put it in four simple words. It is my work.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

It wouldn’t be “one place” it would be one flight, because I’m going to charter a plane for them, and we are going to fly from the very south right up to the furthest tip, and over the City of York. It’s going to be a panoramic view of the county, revealing its diversity, and its beauty. And, of course, the weather will be glorious.