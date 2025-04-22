'I'm the third generation to have lived in my house in a rural Yorkshire village - I love being surrounded by nature'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

There are a couple – and the first is of a family trip over to Bridlington. The sun was shining, it was a beautiful day, and the sea was freezing. I’d have been about five years old, and I just refused to come out of the water. Then there were the 1977 Jubilee celebrations, at our tiny local village school – there were about 20 of us, but it was such fun, very traditional. Times seemed to be a lot simpler back then.

What’s your favourite part of the county ?

There’s that saying that “there’s no place like home,” and, for me, it is so true. We’re lucky enough to live in a tiny rural village just north of Doncaster, the third generation to have lived in this house, it’s a smallholding, surrounded by nature. Further afield, I love Flamborough and the cliffs, the seabirds, the coastline itself, the cliffs, and the rocks.

What’s your idea of a perfect day in Yorkshire?

If it’s not in the garden, planting out the vegetables, or picking the apples in autumn, then Darren and I will get over to RHS Harlow Carr, and have a day just wandering in that stunning garden.

Do you have a favourite walk?

Chris also loves the Yorkshire coast

We’re both keen cyclists, and one ride we love is from home over to Sprotbrough Falls, on the River Don. The towpath is nice and level, Cusworth Hall is nearby, it’s all local, quiet, and peaceful.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Beryl Burton. A remarkable woman, a cyclist who could out-race just about everyone else, and who, decades ago, broke records which still stand to this day. My dad, Brian, was also a cyclist – he’s now in his nineties – and he can recall being with Beryl, and seeing her tenacious strength.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

The glorious free spirit that is Sir Michal Palin. One of those people who is truly “what you see is what you get.” That naughty little smile, the fact that he’s been absolutely everywhere, and his vivid descriptions of his travels.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

The beautiful little church of St. Mary, at Kirk Bramwith. There’s been a place of worship there since the days of the Saxons, and it has a lot of family connections for us.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

Yorkshire Sculpture Park. I’d have 24 hours of rambling around, sketching, drawing, getting really up-close to all the artworks, and I’d arrange a little exhibition of my own in one of their little galleries.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

A lot of the youngsters that I taught over the years still stop and say ‘hello,’ which is so nice – and that’s part of the Yorkshire culture, being welcoming and friendly. There’s also a pride here, and people are direct, and “say it like it is,” it’s straightforward honesty. They can be tough, but there’s not one hereabouts that I wouldn’t trust with my life. And don’t get me going on our glorious landscape.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

If I said “Donny Rovers” is in our blood, I think you’d get the picture. I started watching them when I was in my teens, Darren is a keen supporter, and so is our son Daniel, 29. Our daughter Alice, 25, is the odd one out – she hates football. But we forgive her…..

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

The Old George at Sykehouse – friendly, traditional, a good pint, and the food is first rate. Always a good afternoon or evening over there.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Doncaster market has been a tradition in our family for as long as I can remember. Sadly, the market isn’t even half the size that it used to be, but the traders that remain all sell some first class produce. And, with the revamp of the Corn Exchange, and its re-opening, who knows what lies ahead?

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Heavy industry has all but gone, which is so very sad, but there’s been a huge surge in creativity in so many fields, and more people are discovering their own talents. The new art gallery and museum in Doncaster is a source of pride, but we have so many town and city centres in the county which have deteriorated, and where people, don’t feel safe anymore.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My dad, Brian. He worked in the pit, and served in Korea. But he has compassion in his soul, and a wicked sense of humour, he’ll always listen, and he has many a tale to tell.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Totally. It is in everything that I see, and it surrounds me, empowers me, stirs up ideas. I love working alone, and with others in workshops. I suppose you could say that Yorkshire is in my soul.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

David Hockney, and especially his later works, those amazing landscapes of the Wolds.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

Haworth. Get the heritage railway up there, take your paint box, pencil, and sketch pad with you, and just put something of that scenery, that atmosphere, down onto paper or canvas. It’s so liberating.