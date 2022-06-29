IN PICTURES: Nine quirky Yorkshire landmarks you can visit

2. Landmark

Cowside, Langstrothdale, North Yorkshire 1) The Pigsty, Robin Hood's Bay The Pigsty in Yorkshire Many Victorian pigsties were found in the cramped backyards of cottages. John Warren Barry had a different idea: his pigsty overlooks the stunning North Yorkshire countryside and Robin Hood's Bay. Its design was inspired by Barry's travels around the Mediterranean in the 1880s. From here, you're very close to the seaside town of Whitby and its Benedictine abbey. The Pigsty sleeps 2 guests. Book your stay at The Pigsty here. Cowside, Langstrothdale, Yorkshire Dales This farmstead sits at the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. According to its datestone, it was built in 1707 and is an unaltered example of 17th to 18th- century North Yorkshire Dales architecture. Cowside is an ideal base to explore one of Britain's most beautiful landscapes. .

Photo: Staff