IN PICTURES: Nine quirky Yorkshire landmarks you can visit

From The Ruin of Ripon to the white cliffs of Bemtpon, all nine are worth a visit.
Once you have taken in the sights head to the nearby towns and cities, including Leeds, Ripon, Wakefield, Halifax, Harrogate and coastal towns of Scarborough and Bridlington, for lots more culture, bars and restaurants
1. Landmarks
Culloden Tower, Richmond, North Yorkshire
Originally called the Cumberland Temple, the tower was built as a monument to celebrate the victory of the Duke of Cumberland's army over Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites at the Battle of Culloden in 1746. The historic market town of Richmond, with its Norman castle, restored theatre, museum, monuments and fine Georgian architecture, has lots to offer visitors.
2. Landmark
Cowside, Langstrothdale, North Yorkshire
Cowside is an unaltered example of 17th to 18th-century North Yorkshire Dales architecture. The farmstead sits at the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park and is an ideal base to explore one of Britain's most beautiful landscapes.
3. Landmarks
The 7th-century Whtiby Abbey - a Christian monastery - was disbanded during the Dissolution of the Monasteries but the ruins of the church have been Grade I listed since the 20th century.
It is also famous for featuring in Bram Stoker's Dracula.
4. Landmarks
Rotunda Museum, Scarborough. Opened in 1829, the Rotunda Museum is one of the world’s first purpose-built museums and was built to a design suggested by William Smith. The interior, with its fascinating Georgian gallery, features a frieze showing the geology of the local coastline designed by Smith’s nephew John Phillips.
