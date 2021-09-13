In pictures: Yorkshire and Lancashire compete in the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

The annual event was rescheduled to September 12 this year after initially being cancelled due to Covid last year.

Jim Cunliffe, the organiser of the event, said: “It was sad to have to cancel it last year, but it’s great it was able to go ahead this year.

“After the year everyone has had, it’s great to see crowds back and people having a good time. Due to Covid and travel restrictions, we haven’t got the usual international visitors we get, but we’ve got people coming from around the country.”

