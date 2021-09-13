Contestant must try knock down Yorkshire puddings from the plinth, using a black pudding

The annual event, which returned after being cancelled due to Covid last year, sees competitors knocking over Yorkshire puddings on a 20ft-high plinth with black pudding.

Legend has it the tradition dates back to the War of the Roses and a 1455 battle in Stubbins, Lancs., between the House of Lancaster and the House of York.

The two sides are said to have run out of ammunition and resorted to throwing food at each other - black pudding from Lancashire and Yorkshire puddings.

The event was revived in the 1980s and now sees thousands flock to the market town of Ramsbottom, near Bury, to battle it out for the world champion crown.

Competitors hurl the local delicacy onto a 20ft-high plinth in a bid to dislodge a dozen Yorkshire puddings.

Participants stand on a golden grid in the town centre and have three attempts to knock down as many as possible with their underarm throws.

Previous competitions have been won by competitors from as far away as Turkey and Australia.

The event was back after cancellation last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organiser Jim Cunliffe said: "It was sad to have to cancel it last year, but it's great it was able to go ahead this year.

"After the year everyone has had, it's great to see crowds back and people having a good time.

"Due to covid and travel restrictions, we haven't got the usual international visitors we get, but we've got people coming from around the country.