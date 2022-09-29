Now, the Band of the Coldstream Guard is to join the Colne Valley Male Voice Choir in concert at Huddersfield Town Hall.

This year marks 100 years since the founding of the choir, with special events and workshops to honour its centenary running into early 2023.

Saturday’s performance is the result of more than a year's planning, bringing together two brothers' talents while raising sums for charity.

DUBAI, 10 February 2022. Coldstream Guards at Surreal, the Water Feature, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Expo 2020 Dubai)

Joe Stones is chairman of the Colne Valley Male Voice Choir, while his brother Mick, also born and educated in Leeds, is a Colour Sergeant in the Band of the Coldstream Guard. For the choir’s Mr Stones, this marks a moment in its history while celebrating the nation's pride in the splendour of its military musicians.

"For Huddersfield, for Yorkshire, you don't often see a band of this prestige performing," he said. "For a lot of people, it's a symbol of unity as a country. This is a very special moment. It's a fabulous concert, from one of the world's finest military bands with one of the country's finest male voice choirs.

"We're giving our time for free, The Guards are playing for free, and the Army has invested its own funds to facilitate. It's a really positive effort to do this."

The 60-strong choir, with former bandsmen, military men, and professional musicians among its ranks, has held workshops and events since its anniversary in May.

Return of Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Her Majesty’s Tower of London

The focus, said Mr Stones, is on community, on charity, and on renewing its links with groups such The Guards which have played here in the past.

Founded in 1922 the choir, like many in the brass band movement, was born from an idea to keep mill workers "busy on an evening". Now, it is a very different choir, said Mr Stones, with many of its members young professionals in their 30s.

"We are trying new things to reach new people. Singing is regarded as having a feel-good factor, it does give people a lift."

As one of the world’s most recognisable military bands, meanwhile, The Coldstream Guards Band has a reputation for excellence. Unmistakable in striking uniform, with a red feather in their bearskin hats, The Band’s duties have seen them mark many of the country’s most significant milestones.

Coldstream Guards Band marching down the Mall for the Guard of Honour for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, April 2018.

Most recently they played at the late Queen's funeral and before that the new King's Proclamation at St James' Palace. It is only fitting, said Mr Stone, that Saturday's concert is dedicated to the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

The charity concert is to be held at Huddersfield Town Hall from 7.15pm on Saturday, with revenues raised to support ABF The Soldiers' Charity.

