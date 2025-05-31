Inside old Yorkshire Dales church saved as a hostel for walkers and cyclists
St Michael’s Lodge has opened as a hostel in Hudswell, making good use of a building once threatened with dereliction or sale.
Now the village here has become rather famous, neighbours over time taking on their own pub, village hall, social housing and, as of this week, the old church.
With a certain stake comes a sense of ownership, said trustees.
"It is unusual," said Martin Booth, one of those involved from the start. "It's better than we ever thought it could be.
"There's been a church here on that site for probably 1,000 years. It's a real part of the village."
The old Victorian church, as habits changed, found itself with a shortage of worshippers and it closed for good in 2017.
Hudswell Community Charity stepped in to buy the site from Church Commissioners in 2023, since raising almost £900,000 in grant aid.
It opened on Saturday, launched by Julian Norton of Yorkshire Vet fame, and with a blessing from the Archdeacon of Richmond and Craven, Revd Canon Dr James Theodosius.
Local tradespeople have finished all the work, crafting six en-suite rooms with a lounge and dining area in the former chancel and kitchen in the vestry.
Historical features are retained, with the stained glass windows preserved. It is powered by solar slates on the roof, with heating from hidden infrared foil.
The old pews are now wooden bunk beds, with the pulpit revived as a reception desk. It may be unusual, for a site of religious significance, but with it comes new life.
Villagers had been fearful this beautiful old building would be lost to housing, or left derelict to rot and ruin. Now, it can thrive at the heart of its community.
This is a village perhaps most famous as the first in the country to take on its own pub to be community-run, the George and Dragon, later named as Camra's pub of the year.
Then it was a village shop and post office, social housing, and now the hostel.
One upcoming booking is for a yoga retreat, in the community-run village hall. They will stay in the community-run village hostel, and eat and drink in the community-run pub.
The circle and cycle of support brings a boost to the whole area, while keeping its assets in use in an area where many have been converted to second homes.
"It's a combination of opportunity and people, who are prepared to get stuck in," said Mr Booth, of the village's community stake.
"There are a lot of people prepared to put in a lot of effort, and a lot of people prepared to put in a little bit, say with a shift at the shop or an hour's volunteering.
"That way it works out that nobody is overburdened. We all work together."
Melanie Sadler is the new lodge manager. She said: "St Michael’s is going to be a very special place to stay, steeped in history, surrounded by beauty.
"I am sure our guests will love it”.
To book or find out more visit stmichaelslodge.com.