Inspirational women from Leeds finally have their names etched into history

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many great men helped make Leeds the city it is today. But the pioneering women have been overlooked, it seems. Now the names of inspirational women who made their mark on Leeds have been officially etched in history.

In a landmark project, plaques honouring the names of six trailblazing women from the city’s past were unveiled in the prestigious council chamber of Leeds Civic Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking their rightful place alongside the names of men who already feature, they have become the very first women to be permanently added to the chamber walls since the building opened in 1933.

10th August 1970: Former women's world cycle champion Beryl Burton of Britain takes the bronze medal in the 3,000 metres pursuit during the World Cycling Championships in Leicester. (Photo by Nevill Chadwick/Keystone/Getty Images)

The project is aimed at recognising the extraordinary accomplishments of women in Leeds and the unique contribution they have made to the city’s story.

Their names were chosen after a public consultation and confirmed by members of the council’s executive board.

The plaques unveiled today bear the names of:

The Barnbow Lasses: These women worked in the Barnbow Munitions Factory, where 35 women and girls were killed in an explosion during the First World War. It remains the single biggest loss of life in the city’s history.

Leonora Cohen OBE: A pioneer of the Suffragette movement, born in Leeds. She was famously arrested for smashing a glass case containing a royal insignia at the Tower of London in protest against the government’s position on a woman’s right to vote.

Gertrude Paul: A founding member of the Leeds West Indian Carnival and the first black head teacher in Leeds. She also founded the Leeds International Women’s Group, the Afro Asian Organisation and the United Caribbean Association.

Alice Bacon MP CBE: The city’s first female MP, as a minister in the Home Office in the 1960s she oversaw the introduction of substantial societal changes, including the abolition of the death penalty, the decriminalisation of homosexuality and the legalisation of abortion.

Beryl Burton OBE: Racing cyclist who dominated the sport in the UK and abroad, winning more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles and setting numerous national records.

Ivy Benson: Born in Holbeck, Benson was a saxophonist and bandleader, who led an all-female swing band. Benson’s band were the first entertainers to be invited to perform at the VE celebrations in Berlin in 1945.

Gertrude Paul

Attending the unveiling ceremony was Heather Paul, daughter of Gertrude Paul, who said: “Today is a great day honouring all the women, and a celebration of everyone who worked with Gertrude Paul and those whom she supported. She was a woman who believed in collective action, galvanising young and old to promote equity not only in education but in all public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her strong vision for reform meant she was strategically excellent in making an impact with sustainable projects."

When Leeds Civic Hall was built in 1933, men who had a close association with Leeds or who contributed in a significant way to the history of the city saw their names added to the walls of the council chamber.

More recently the council has been working to ensure women from the city’s past are also recognised.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds Council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources, said: “The response to this project from the people of Leeds has been so overwhelmingly positive and it’s been clear from the outset that the city wants to see these remarkable women recognised for their accomplishments.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​