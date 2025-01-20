Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But against the dramatic clash of the spa town's bombardment, in 1914, their tale can too often be overshadowed.

Now, a special commemoration marks the 110th anniversary of one of the darkest times in Scarborough's war history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Pendleton is a Filey-based historian, working with the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre (SMHC) for the exhibition.

Dr David Pendleton with models of the three German ships that shelled Scarborough, killing 18 people. Part of the exhibition to mark the 110th anniversary of the Scarborough Bombardment at Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Everyone knows about the Scarborough bombardment, and the 'Remember Scarborough' campaign," he said. "It was one of the iconic moments of war.

"But at the same time, while the bombardment was taking place, a minefield was laid down at sea. Nobody knew, but it would prove to be even more destructive."

The bombardment of Scarborough by German battle cruisers on December 16, 1914 was to prove one of the early defining moments of the Great War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As modern warfare crashed into the streets, it shocked the nation into action with recruitment posters imploring Britain's men to ‘Remember Scarborough’.

Dr David Pendleton in front of the exhibition to mark the 110th anniversary of the Scarborough Bombardment at Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre, holding a telegraph recoverd by the Scarborough sub aqua club, from the wrek of the S.S. Leersum. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

That day, 19 people were killed. But seven times as many were to lose their lives at sea in the weeks and months that followed, with 20 merchant ships sinking.

At the same time as the bombardment, explained Dr Pendleton, a German ship had laid 100 mines at sea to intercept economically important vessels.

It ultimately resulted in the deaths of 135 sailors, often little more than a mile from the coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a forgotten element," said Dr Pendleton. "The bombardment was such a dramatic event, while the sinkings were over such a long time from December to March."

Dr Pendleton's research interests focus on the social history of the 19th century, the 125 year period from the French Revolution in 1789 to the outbreak of the Great War in 1914.

The exhibition runs until March, at the SMHC, with storyboards and artefacts. Of the 20 ships that were sunk, 15 shipwrecks have been found, but five more lay undiscovered.

Many local fishermen know the sites, and divers with the Sub Aqua Club are working to find the final resting places of those lost at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was the Membland from Newcastle, as one example, with descendants who have since got in touch to find their relatives' graves.

Another ship, which has been found, is yet to be identified as divers scour its inky depths for clues that could share its name.

Only five sailors were ever found to be buried, with one from Arabia in an unmarked grave at Bridlington.

Even in 1914 the crew would have been surprisingly diverse, said Dr Pendleton, with Danish, Scandinavian and Indian sailors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today the shipwrecks represent the stories of war and the men who died on them.