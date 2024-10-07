Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run 2024: All the best photos of vintage vehicles in the Yorkshire charity run

The Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run returned for 2024 with over 40 tractors taking part in the charity event on Sunday (Oct 6).

Drivers set off from P Farrow and Sons scrapyard in Swinton and travelled through eight local villages, with the tractors taking part on a 40 mile route around North Yorkshire.

This year's run was in aid of the British Heart Foundation and in memory of Richard Cariss who died in July, aged 53.

Richard was the oldest son of Jack Carris, who the run was originally named for.

Awards were also given out and it was David Farrow who was awarded a tankard, donated by The Bentley's, for best tractor in working condition with his Grey Gold 35.

While George Mortimer was awarded the shield for his McCormic International B614 as best overall tractor.

