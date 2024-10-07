Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run 2024: All the best photos of vintage vehicles in the Yorkshire charity run

Tractors from across the eras turned out for the annual Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run through Ryedale at the weekend.

The Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run returned for 2024 with over 40 tractors taking part in the charity event on Sunday (Oct 6).

Drivers set off from P Farrow and Sons scrapyard in Swinton and travelled through eight local villages, with the tractors taking part on a 40 mile route around North Yorkshire.

This year's run was in aid of the British Heart Foundation and in memory of Richard Cariss who died in July, aged 53.

Richard was the oldest son of Jack Carris, who the run was originally named for.

Awards were also given out and it was David Farrow who was awarded a tankard, donated by The Bentley's, for best tractor in working condition with his Grey Gold 35.

While George Mortimer was awarded the shield for his McCormic International B614 as best overall tractor.

Tractor drivers leaving Hovingham after there first stop of the day.

1. Leaving the first stop

1. Leaving the first stop

Tractors pass through eight local villages, with over 40 tractors taking part on a 40 mile route around North Yorkshire.

2. Passing through

2. Passing through

The annual Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run leaving Farrows Scrap Yard at Swinton.

3. Leaving Farrows Scrap Yard

3. Leaving Farrows Scrap Yard

Tractor drivers taking part in the run passing through Coneysthorpe near Castle Howard before there first stop at Hovingham.

4. Passing through Coneysthorpe

4. Passing through Coneysthorpe

