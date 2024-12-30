Jane Austen: Mystery of Pemberley still unsolved nearly 250 years from writer's birth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That little girl grew up to be one of the most celebrated authors in the English language, and from her tiny wooden writing desk created the likes of Mrs Bennet, Mr Darcy and Emma Woodhouse - characters still cherished almost two and half centuries later.

And in 2025, the 250th birthday of Jane Austen will be marked with events and festivals across the country as book lovers come together in places associated with the writer.

One such place is Chatsworth. The Derbyshire stately home boasts two connections to Pride and Prejudice, Austen’s best known book. Not only was it used as the location of hero Mr Darcy’s home, Pemberley, in the 2005 film adaptation, some experts also believe it was the inspiration behind the house in the book.

Some Jane Austen fans believe Chatsworth (pictured) was the inspiraton behind Mr Darcy's home Pemberley in Pride and Prejudice

Certainly there are similarities: both are sprawling country estates with beautiful grounds in Derbyshire. Whether or not it did serve as inspiration will likely remain a mystery.

Regardless, the estate is planning “a weekend of open air cinema, talks, and a regency ball, plus more,” from June 13 to 15 with full plans set to be announced in the New Year.

One Yorkshire academic is set to give a major lecture at the National Portrait Gallery about Jane Austen’s use of portraits in her novels to mark the anniversary.

Professor Joe Bray, of the University of Sheffield, said: “The anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth is a good opportunity to celebrate her life and work, and to think about how she continues to inspire lots of readers today.

“There were other female contemporaries who have been getting more attention, but she still holds ‘top position’, if you like.

“I think it’s partly because now her characters are so ingrained into our consciousness, like Elizabeth Bennet. We’re so familiar with the plots too.

“Her narrative style, is just ahead of everyone else. I think it's just more sophisticated and more humorous.

Professor Bray’s recommendation for a new reader to Austen is to start with one her first two novels, Sense and Sensibility or Pride and Prejudice.

But asked about the Chatsworth connection, he came down on the side of the skeptics.

He said: “We don't think that Jane Austen herself ventured even as far north as Derbyshire. But she may have read about Chatsworth and the particular sort of situation that it was in, because it does fit the description quite well.

“I don't think there's any definite evidence that it is Chatsworth but I understand why they like to keep the idea alive. We can’t know for sure.”

Professor Bray’s lecture will look at famous portraits within the novels, such as that of Mr Darcy at Pemberley which marks the moment Elizabeth begins to change her mind about the stubborn aristocrat, and the drawing of Harriet Smith in Emma that leads to a disastrous confusion.