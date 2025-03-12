Joe Cocker: The making of a Sheffield legend, from school concert to friend of the Beatles and musical inspiration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, he overcame his shyness and went on to top the charts with his interpretation of the Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends, record one of the greatest love songs You Are So Beautiful, and produce the unforgettable movie ballad Up Where We Belong.

Ten years after he died in December 2014, Joe has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Vic has spoken about his younger brother’s road to stardom and what joining some of his own musical heroes as a hall of famer would mean to Joe, were he still alive.

Joe Cocker on stage in 1969. He was once voted the greatest Sheffield singer of all time

Joe was born on May 20, 1944 to mum Madge and dad Harold, and grew up in a house on Tasker Road, in Crookes.

Vic says Joe’s early inspirations included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis, pioneers of the ‘first wave’ of rock and roll, and he was born at the ‘perfect time’ to become part of the ‘second wave’.

He would go on to become personal friends with the Beatles and also knew Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones, whose songs he performed so memorably.

Joe attended Lydgate Lane School, where one of his earliest performances came in a school concert in 1955, and he was only 12 years old when he joined Vic’s skiffle group on stage at Walkley Reform Club.

Joe Cocker at Sheffield Arena in 2007

“His voice had hardly broken and there was no way you could recognise his talent but his enthusiasm was undeniable and he had that desire to perform which was there throughout his career,” Vic says.

Joe went on to study plumbing and building at Sheffield Central Technical School, before becoming an apprentice gas fitter for East Midlands Gas Board in 1960.

Two defining moments in his life came in the late 1950s. In 1958, he met the guitarist Phil Crookes, who would become a great friend and musical collaborator, and the following year, when he first heard Ray Charles’ album Yes Indeed, he bought a drum set and formed his first band, the Cavaliers.

“He started out playing the drums, then he began singing too,” Vic recalls.

“For a while he stood back from being a singer but they soon realised that was a mistake.”

In 1961, Joe became Vance Arnold and the Avengers, and played popular Sheffield venues of the day, including the Minerva and Fleur de Lys pubs, and the Esquire Club.

Two years later he played Sheffield City Hall, on the same bill as the Rolling Stones, but it was not until 1964 that he quit his gas fitter job to concentrate on music and became Joe Cocker’s Big Blues Band.

In 1965, he completed a US air base tour in France but, despite his burgeoning success, the following year he travelled to London to perform at clubs there and was too shy to get up on stage.

“He always had a tremendous gift but he found it hard performing initially,” says Vic. “He had to unlock that in himself and learn to give it his all on stage.

“He went to London and didn’t quite have the nerve to get up on stage at first so he came home but then he realised he had to do it so he went back. That was when he began to really push himself and develop his style.

"By the time he played at Woodstock in the summer of 1969 the world could see what an incredible performer he’d become.”

Joe’s style was unique, not just his gravelly, soulful voice but the way he flailed his arms about as he sang.

Vic says Joe’s greatest influence when it came to developing that style was undoubtedly Ray Charles, though he was also a big fan of Aretha Franklin and Gene Vincent.

In 1967, Joe formed the Grease Band with Chris Stainton, Frank Miles and Vernon Nash. He started composing with Chris, was spotted by the record producer Denny Cordell and his single Marjorine was broadcast by John Peel.

But it was in 1968 that he achieved stardom when his version of the Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends topped the charts.

He first toured the US in 1969, and the following year his album Mad Dogs & Englishmen peaked at number two in the US charts.

In 1974, You Are So Beautiful made the top 10 in the US, and in 1982 he teamed up with Jennifer Warnes to record Up Where We Belong, which featured so memorably in the hit film An Officer and a Gentleman.

Joe moved to Colorado in the US but Vic says he would still get up early to watch his beloved Sheffield United play whenever they were on TV.

In total, Joe recorded 22 studio albums but Vic says many British fans only knew a fraction of his work as he became hugely popular in Germany and central Europe, with much of his later work targeted at that audience.

Vic described his brother as a ‘real character’ who ‘loved music and also loved meeting people’.

Asked what it would mean to Joe to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Vic says: “He would be delighted.

"He’d be thrilled to think he was up there with the people he revered when he was younger.”