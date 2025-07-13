Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Architects, however, are unique, they can. One of them, John Carr is good example. A batch of his buildings that were built or those he altered have survived for over 200 over years. Sadly, a number have also been demolished.

Carr was born at Horbury, near Wakefield, in 1723, the eldest of nine children and he outlived them all. He was the son of Robert Carr, a well-established master mason. John Carr’s work displays several influences, including Palladianism.

This architectural style was derived from the work of Venetian architect Andrea Palladio (1508-1580) whose ideas were indebted to the classical architecture from ancient Greek and Roman traditions.

Harewood House. Courtesy Leeds Civic Trust

The first Palladian building in England is said to be Inigo Jones’s Queen’s House at Greenwich, dating from 1635.

Harbouring greater ambitions than being a mere mason or building contractor, Carr established a career away from his father to become an architect around 1748.

He produced a vast amount of works and it largely falls into a number of categories: domestic architecture; public buildings; churches; and bridges.

These were built in various parts of Yorkshire and other areas beyond the county and abroad.

Leeds General Infirmary. Courtesy Leeds Libraries

Thorp Arch Hall was amongst his early domestic architectural work. Dating from 1750-56, it was commissioned by William Gossip who acquired the manor of Thorp Arch in 1748.

Initially, James Paine was asked to provide drawings for the new house but turned down the request.

A few of the craftsmen involved at Thrope Arch were carpenter Richard Allott of West Bretton and carver W. Sone of Wakefield. Thorp Arch Hall was first listed on March 30, 1966.

In the early 1750s, Carr had helped his father undertake the massive job of surveying the West Riding's bridges. Later, the younger man, as part of his output, would be responsible for rebuilding or altering bridges across Yorkshire.

Campsall Hall Frederick Bacon Frank and Family. Peter Tuffrey collection

In Leeds, Carr was quite active. Responding to the town’s need for a hospital, he produced plans in June 1768 to erect Leeds General Infirmary.

The foundation stone was laid in October of the same year. After some trouble with contractors, Carr’s brother Robert accepted the post of supervisor. A detailed two storey brick building, the Infirmary featured Venetian windows.

Completed at a cost of £4,599 in February 1771, Carr’s fee for designing and superintending the work was £98 5s.

Additions were made before the turn of the century but the entire structure was demolished in 1893. Carr made alterations to St John’s Church Briggate 1764-65, repairs to St Peter’s Church Kirkgate and designs for new houses at Bridge End and Boar Lane.

Wakefield Thornes House. Peter Tuffrey collection

North of Leeds, at Harewood, the architect found much employment with Edwin Lascelles.

He made drawings to alter the Old Gawthorpe Hall, 1754-55, and the stables 1755-58 which has been described as an essay in Palladian design.

Then, he produced designs for the New Gawthorpe Hall (Harewood House) 1759-1771.

Lascelles asked Scottish architect, Robert Adam for comments. Adam told his family that Carr’s plan did not ‘admit of great many alterations.’

A compromise between the two architects’ ideas was reached, as outlined by Mary Mauchline in Harewood House (1974): ‘Carr’s plan was chosen for the family apartments on the east side of the house with his circular or Octagonal Room overlooking the square inner court: Adam’s for the State Apartments on the west.’

Listed amongst Carr’s other work at Harewood are the Main Gates, and buildings on the estate.

Rotherham Clifton Park. Peter Tuffrey collection

Over in Rotherham, Carr has been attributed to submitting a scheme for the two-storey villa, Clifton House.

It was erected in 1783 for Joshua Walker, the second son of ironmaster Samuel Walker. North of Rotherham town centre, Carr found much to occupy himself for many years at Wentworth Woodhouse.

In fact, he was paid an annual salary of £80 from the early 1760s until his death. Between 1776 and 1783 new stables were erected that included a riding house.

In the Wentworth grounds, a mausoleum was built perhaps based on the Tomb of the Julii at St Remy in Provence.

It contained a full-length statue of Charles Watson-Wentworth, 2nd Marquess of Rockingham. Keppel’s column and enormous Tuscan column was another one of Carr’s designs.

This was besides a number of lodges and some alterations to the main house.

Carr’s work at Doncaster included the Racecourse Grandstand and two houses north of the area – Campsmount and Campsall Hall.

Carr was paid £105 for the Grandstand plans and the building was functional from 1781, surviving until 1969. Plans for the new house at Campsmount and farm buildings were commissioned by Thomas Yarborough.

By early 1756, he had moved into the house. Only a stone’s throw away, Campsall Hall was remodelled by Carr between 1762-64 for Bacon Frank, with the lengthening of the east elevation and the addition of canted bays. Both Campsmount and Campsall Hall are long gone.

In North Yorkshire, Carr helped Sir Lawrence Dundas make extensive alterations at Aske Hall that were carried out from 1763 to 1769. They included creating a group of family rooms as well as a new kitchen, brew house, bakehouse, laundry, wash house and stables.

Also in North Yorkshire, Carr made drawings for James Ibbertson, a wealthy Leeds clothier, to build a new nine bay house, stables and lodges. Denton Park was completed 1778. For his work, Carr was paid £630.

On the east side of the county, Carr helped William Haggerston Constable build a new house at Everingham. This replaced a remodelled Tudor House.

The new building was two and a half storeys high with seven bays and featured brick with stone dressings.

By the early 1750s, Carr had moved away from Horbury to settle comfortably in York, at that time a prominent social centre in the North of England. In the ensuing years he would take a very active role in the affairs of the city. He was Lord Mayor of York in 1770 and 1785.

An impressive body of work was produced at York: Assize Courts, York Castle, Castlegate House; County Lunatic Asylum; Knavesmire Grandstand, Fairfax House; and the Female Prison.

Under the patronage of 2nd Marquis of Rockingham, a competition was staged in 1754 for the design of the Knavesmire Grandstand. Carr competed with three other architects, including James Paine, and won. Completed at a cost of almost £2,000, it was ready in time for the August 1756 races.

Work on the Female Prison was undertaken between 1779 and 1783.

The historyofyork website states it was built to ease some of the overcrowding problems in the Debtor’s Prison, adding: ‘As the modern name suggests, the building was home to the female prisoners, however it also houses some male prisoners, as well as a new infirmary and chapel’.

The building is presently occupied by the Castle Museum. Before Carr died in 1807, he left a parting gift to his native town of Horbury, designing and financing the erection of St Peter's Church, 1791-1794, at a cost of £8,000.