Keighley and Worth Valley Railway’s 1940s Weekend event took place on Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people donning their best vintage outfits and dressing up in costume to take part.

Those involved could move between the heritage railway’s stations with special services from steam, heritage and diesel trains travelling through the stunning West Yorkshire countryside.

There were also bands, displays and food on offer at Oakworth, Keighley, Haworth, Ingrow West and Oxenhope stations.

Shed tours were also on offer for railway enthusiasts at the Haworth station.

Take a look through the best pictures from Saturday below.

KWVR 1940s Weekend Arriving at Haworth Railway Station Amina Midgley, Imogen Webb, Maisie Midgley, and Rachel Webb, all from Wilsden, near Denholme, West Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

KWVR 1940s Weekend Joey and Evie Crabtree waiting for one of the steam trains to arrive at Ingrow Station with the next stop Haworth. Picture: James Hardisty.

KWVR 1940s Weekend Pictured (Centre) Dave Dent, Faith Hutchison, Gordon Hutchison and Daz Butler, members of the West Riding 28th Battalion Home Guard "C" Company (Haworth) entertaining the crowds at Haworth Railway Station. Picture: James Hardisty.