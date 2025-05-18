Keighley and Worth Valley Railway 1940s Weekend: Best pictures as vintage lovers step back in time

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 18th May 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Lovers of history and vintage style flocked to a heritage railway in Yorkshire this weekend.

Keighley and Worth Valley Railway’s 1940s Weekend event took place on Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people donning their best vintage outfits and dressing up in costume to take part.

Those involved could move between the heritage railway’s stations with special services from steam, heritage and diesel trains travelling through the stunning West Yorkshire countryside.

There were also bands, displays and food on offer at Oakworth, Keighley, Haworth, Ingrow West and Oxenhope stations.

Shed tours were also on offer for railway enthusiasts at the Haworth station.

Take a look through the best pictures from Saturday below.

Arriving at Haworth Railway Station Amina Midgley, Imogen Webb, Maisie Midgley, and Rachel Webb, all from Wilsden, near Denholme, West Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

1. KWVR 1940s Weekend

Arriving at Haworth Railway Station Amina Midgley, Imogen Webb, Maisie Midgley, and Rachel Webb, all from Wilsden, near Denholme, West Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Joey and Evie Crabtree waiting for one of the steam trains to arrive at Ingrow Station with the next stop Haworth. Picture: James Hardisty.

2. KWVR 1940s Weekend

Joey and Evie Crabtree waiting for one of the steam trains to arrive at Ingrow Station with the next stop Haworth. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Pictured (Centre) Dave Dent, Faith Hutchison, Gordon Hutchison and Daz Butler, members of the West Riding 28th Battalion Home Guard "C" Company (Haworth) entertaining the crowds at Haworth Railway Station. Picture: James Hardisty.

3. KWVR 1940s Weekend

Pictured (Centre) Dave Dent, Faith Hutchison, Gordon Hutchison and Daz Butler, members of the West Riding 28th Battalion Home Guard "C" Company (Haworth) entertaining the crowds at Haworth Railway Station. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Andrea Mahoney waves to the crowds whilst leaving Haworth Railway Station. Picture: James Hardisty.

4. KWVR 1940s Weekend

Andrea Mahoney waves to the crowds whilst leaving Haworth Railway Station. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice