Keighley and Worth Valley Railway’s annual Steam Gala: Full steam ahead for annual celebration of historic locomotives
The much-loved event is a firm fixture in the heritage railway’s calendar, with scores turning up to make the most of the locomotives and the picturesque scenery along the five-mile route.
The ‘guest stars’ at the gala, include the Class 8F freight locomotive No. 48305, a Sir William Stanier-designed workhorse which was rescued from a South Wales scrapyard and lovingly restored by the Great Central Railway in Loughborough.
Joining it is the Class 3F ‘Jinty’ shunter No. 16440, a Midland Railway Centre favourite which has undergone a three-year restoration.
Industrial railway enthusiasts will also be treated to the ‘mighty midget muscle’ of two 1927-built locomotives; Sentinel No. 7832 ‘Ann’, a former British Tar Products stalwart, and Avonside locomotive ‘Dora’, the last standard-gauge steam engine to work in a British quarry.
‘Dora’ also holds a sentimental connection to K&WVR, having been briefly based there in the 1960s.
For anyone craving an immersive heritage railway experience, the Gala offers rare brake van rides aboard former Southern Railway ‘Queen Mary’ Class brake vans.
Volunteer gala organiser Kieran Pilsworth said: “We strive to make every Steam Gala unforgettable, and 2025 will be no exception.”
“Whether you’re a lifelong railway enthusiast or just looking for a unique day out, there’s something for everyone at this year’s event.”
