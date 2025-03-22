Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved event is a firm fixture in the heritage railway’s calendar, with scores turning up to make the most of the locomotives and the picturesque scenery along the five-mile route.

The ‘guest stars’ at the gala, include the Class 8F freight locomotive No. 48305, a Sir William Stanier-designed workhorse which was rescued from a South Wales scrapyard and lovingly restored by the Great Central Railway in Loughborough.

Joining it is the Class 3F ‘Jinty’ shunter No. 16440, a Midland Railway Centre favourite which has undergone a three-year restoration.

A guard on duty pictured looking out of a carriage leaving Oakworth Station on the first day of the annual Steam Gala weekend on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Industrial railway enthusiasts will also be treated to the ‘mighty midget muscle’ of two 1927-built locomotives; Sentinel No. 7832 ‘Ann’, a former British Tar Products stalwart, and Avonside locomotive ‘Dora’, the last standard-gauge steam engine to work in a British quarry.

‘Dora’ also holds a sentimental connection to K&WVR, having been briefly based there in the 1960s.

For anyone craving an immersive heritage railway experience, the Gala offers rare brake van rides aboard former Southern Railway ‘Queen Mary’ Class brake vans.

Volunteer gala organiser Kieran Pilsworth said: “We strive to make every Steam Gala unforgettable, and 2025 will be no exception.”