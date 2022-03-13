And the splendour of an old steam train pushing its away through the lush green fields of West Yorkshire can be seen in this collection of images, taken by The Yorkshire Post's award-winning photographer James Hardisty.

They come from the Steam Gala Weekend held by Keighley & Worth Valley Railway (KWVR), which was held this weekend along the line.

The KWVR is a five mile branch railway and runs trains through the heart of Bronte Country, running between Keighley and Oxenhope, with stops at Haworth, Damems, Ingrow West and Oakworth.

Keighley Station and the railway appeared in Netflix period drama The English Game, which was also shot in Saltaire and Bradford last summer, while the line is also set to feature in the new version of The Railway Children. The original was shot there in the late 1960s ahead of its release to critical acclaim in 1970.

Take a look at the best pictures from the Steam Gala Weekend here. All pictures by James Hardisty.

1. Firing up the coal Pictured (left to right) Train driver, Nicholas Helliwell, working alongside fireman Julian Jones

2. Letting off steam Letting of steam LMS Class Royal Scot No.46100, at Oxenhope Station.

3. Royal Scot LMS Class Royal Scot No.46100, pulling into Oxenhope Station.

4. Ironclad (left to right) Julian Jones, fireman, working alongside Nicholas Helliwell, train driver of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Class 25 Ironclad 0-6-0 No.52044 at Ingrow West Station, near Keighley.