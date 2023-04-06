King Charles and Queen Camilla in York: All the best photos of Maundy Thursday royal visit to York Minster

Large crowds turned out in York as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the city for the traditional Maundy Thursday service.
As part of the Easter celebrations at York Minster, the monarch handed Maundy money to a group of selected and deserving Christians from Anglican parishes across the country.
The visit was the second Yorkshire engagement in two days for the couple, who also toured Talbot Yard in Malton yesterday.
They are also scheduled to officially open top chef Andrew Pern’s new Refectory restaurant at the Minster today.
1. King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arriving for the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph