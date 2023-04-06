All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
7 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
27 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
3 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

King Charles and Queen Camilla in York: All the best photos of Maundy Thursday royal visit to York Minster

Large crowds turned out in York as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the city for the traditional Maundy Thursday service.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

As part of the Easter celebrations at York Minster, the monarch handed Maundy money to a group of selected and deserving Christians from Anglican parishes across the country.

His mother Queen Elizabeth II performed the duty in 2012, the last time York Minster hosted the ceremony.

The visit was the second Yorkshire engagement in two days for the couple, who also toured Talbot Yard in Malton yesterday.

They are also scheduled to officially open top chef Andrew Pern’s new Refectory restaurant at the Minster today.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

1. King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph

Photo Sales
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

2. King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph

Photo Sales
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arriving for the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

3. King Charles III and the Queen Consort arriving for the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arriving for the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph

Photo Sales
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

4. King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
YorkElizabeth IIYork MinsterAndrew Pern