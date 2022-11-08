Kirkstall Forge: Exploring the stories of Britain's oldest ironworks through old photographs and memories

Now the rich history of Britain's oldest ironworks, and the fears of a vengeful giant its hammer evoked, is to be told in the story of Kirkstall Forge.

From humble roots to a pivotal role on the outbreak of war, the ironwork’s legacy has endured through 700 years of change.

The new exhibition, at Leeds Industrial Museum, shares its evolution to massive modern development alongside the remarkable stories of those people who left their mark. Hammer Heart leans on the findings of volunteers and researchers, exploring the forge's complex relationship with British colonialism.

Kirkstall Forge through history. Image: Leeds City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sharp, keeper of Leeds Industrial Museum, said: “The long and rich story of Kirkstall Forge gives a fascinating insight into centuries of production at a place which was a crucible of industry and innovation.“However, it also demonstrates the important and ever-evolving relationship between industry, people and communities and the many ways they shape and influence one another.”

It is said that every British aircraft built in the Second World War contained steel forged in Kirkstall.

The ironworks in Leeds has existed for centuries but it was under the watchful eye of savvy Betty Beecroft in 1779 that it began to prosper, making buckets, shovels and screws.

By the 1820s the ironworks, now owned by the Butler and Beecroft families, was making axles, nails, steel bars and wrought iron with the advent of machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1943, The Princess Royal visited Kirkstall Forge. She took an extensive tour around the site and showed great interest in the work being done. Image: Leeds City Council

On the outbreak of conflict, it became an essential part of the war effort through the First and Second World Wars. There were axles for military vehicles, artillery, along with steel for munitions and aircrafts. By 1945, the forge had produced 134,500 tons of steel bars, but not without casualties. On August 27, 1940 the forge was bombed, killing five people and leaving 11 seriously injured.

Throughout, the forge had remained central to Kirkstall's communities. So much so that the sound of its steam hammer was nicknamed the Giant’s Footsteps by fearful children.

Today, Kirkstall Forge has been extensively redeveloped into homes, modern offices and a train station, with the working forge closed in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for culture, said: “Leeds is a city built on imagination, industry and innovation, qualities embodied by so many chapters in the long history of Kirkstall Forge.

On the 27th of August 1940 Kirkstall Forge was bombed. Five people were killed and 11 were seriously injured. Image shows damage to the steel bar shop and rear axle casing shop

“Rediscovering some of these remarkable stories will continue that legacy and allow a new generation to learn about a place which for centuries was a hub for the Kirkstall community and which helped to establish the city of Leeds as a global industrial powerhouse.”

Cover of an early 20th century catalogue from Kirkstall Forge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forge’s most ambitious international link took place in 1950, when Ronald Butler met with the chairman of Australian company Repco Limited, who manufactured motor components. From this, a new company, Kirkstall-Repco Limited, was created in 1950, with 19 workers from the Forge, along with their families, sent to Clayton, Melbourne to help with the expansion. Image show families who took the trip.