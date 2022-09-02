News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The villages of Derwent and Ashopton were flooded in 1943 to create Ladybower Reservoir
The villages of Derwent and Ashopton were flooded in 1943 to create Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower Reservoir: New photos show drowned villages near Yorkshire exposed by drought

It is nearly 80 years since two villages in the Peak District were flooded to create a new reservoir.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:46 am

The churches, pubs, farms, schools and homes of Derwent and Ashopton were submerged in 1943, and what remains today is usually hidden beneath the surface of Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire's picturesque Upper Derwent Valley.

However, this summer’s heatwaves and the drought conditions created by the historically low rainfall means water levels are so low the wreckage of those once-thriving communities has once again been exposed, giving visitors a fascinating insight into the area’s past.

Dave Hodgkiss captured these great photos showing what remains of the lost villages, which could soon be hidden again, with heavy rain predicted in the region over coming days.

1. Stone columns

It's hard to tell what these columns, usually hidden beneath the surface of Ladybower Reservoir, used to be.

Photo: Dave Hodgkiss

Photo Sales

2. Historic bridge

Historically low rainfall has left the water levels at Ladybower Reservoir much lower than usual

Photo: Dave Hodgkiss

Photo Sales

3. Buildings destroyed

One of the crumbling buildings which is usually hidden beneath the Ladybower Reservoir

Photo: Dave Hodgkiss

Photo Sales

4. Exposed

Water levels at Ladybower Reservoir have dropped due to historically low rainfall

Photo: Dave Hodgkiss

Photo Sales
YorkshirePeak DistrictDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3