Ladybower Reservoir: New photos show drowned villages near Yorkshire exposed by drought
It is nearly 80 years since two villages in the Peak District were flooded to create a new reservoir.
By Robert Cumber
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:46 am
The churches, pubs, farms, schools and homes of Derwent and Ashopton were submerged in 1943, and what remains today is usually hidden beneath the surface of Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire's picturesque Upper Derwent Valley.
However, this summer’s heatwaves and the drought conditions created by the historically low rainfall means water levels are so low the wreckage of those once-thriving communities has once again been exposed, giving visitors a fascinating insight into the area’s past.
Dave Hodgkiss captured these great photos showing what remains of the lost villages, which could soon be hidden again, with heavy rain predicted in the region over coming days.
