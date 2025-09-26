Le Creuset: Excitement builds as rare Factory to Table sale to be held in Yorkshire this weekend

Anticipation is building for what may be the biggest sale of the season and as crowds descend on Harrogate for cut-price Le Creuset.

The cookware giant is much coveted in certain circles and with a huge following worldwide.

Its Factory to Table sale is famous across the USA and now Yorkshire is to host its biggest event yet - and in a rare first for the North of England.

The sale opens tomorrow and Sunday at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Events Centre, and with vast crowds expected.

"This is our first ever event in the North, which has been a popular demand, so we’re incredibly excited to be hosting the sale in Harrogate," a spokesperson said. "It’s also a brilliant opportunity for our community to get together and share their excitement over the exclusive products on offer."

The sale covers all categories, Le Creuset has confirmed. There will be discounts of up to 60 per cent. This is the biggest UK sale it has ever hosted, it adds. Tickets start at £10.

Last year, with a sneak peak at a Warehouse Sale, thousands of people descended on a warehouse in Andover and with queues that stretched for hours. This, organisers have vowed, is to add even more products and discounts. This time, there is a ticketed system with time slots, to manage demand.

Le Creuset is a kitchen "staple", in a rainbow of shades. The French cookware brand, launched in 1925, is beloved worldwide.

"Le Creuset pieces are something that can be passed down through generations, a symbol of shared memories and stories from around the dinner table," the spokesperson said. "It’s cookware that feels special every single time you pick it up."

But it's impossible to guess what might be snapped up, they added. The Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole dish is often seen as the kitchen classic, while the Stoneware Mugs are popular.

"That’s a hard one to predict as our fan favourites vary!," they added. "However, we will have a huge range of rare finds and limited-edition pieces on offer so it is likely those with a keen eye will pick them."

Some of the biggest build up is for the famed Mystery Boxes, a phenomena which has truly taken off in the United States. Here, fans are known for posting content of their unboxing straight from the car park.

In Harrogate, the company has confirmed, VIP ticketholders will be able to buy one for £50, if they meet a minimum spend. The boxes contain goods worth over £500, including at least one piece of Enamelled Cast Iron cookware.