Bowls clubs in Leeds claim they have been "set up to fail" as the local authority backtracks on closure threats but doubles members' fees.

Leeds City Council (LCC) announced in January it was looking to axe 30 municipal greens - at half its clubs from Harehills to Harewood - to save £140,000.

But, following a huge backlash from the bowls community, fearing the "decimation" of wider Yorkshire leagues, the council has now halted its plans.

Instead, it proposes to double the membership fees for all 47 clubs in the city as well as forcing them to pay top up bills.

Gildersome Crown Green Bowling Club. Diane Hales, Frank Tempest, Harvey Lockwood, and Frank Hales. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

LCC insists the new move will put the city on a more secure financial footing, while safeguarding the long-term local future of the sport.

But community clubs fear it could spell the end for some just days before the start of the season, in a "cruel" move which they claim is "targeted" at the elderly.

Ali Lockwood, secretary for Gildersome Bowling Club, said: "Members are just devastated - we are targeting pensioners again. It's just unachievable for some.

"We're happy we're open - but for how long?," she added. "This is really important to members. They look forward to the season. This is their family, their life."

Gildersome Crown Green Bowling Club members Graham Gaunt and Harvey Lockwood, checking the distance of each bowling ball to the jack. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

LCC first set out plans as it outlined an "unprecedented" financial challenge. When the move sparked uproar, it promised a reprieve.

It would maintain all its facilities until the end of summer, it confirmed, and look at a second consultation. Now in a shock move, LCC has announced this week a series of new proposals.

Season ticket costs are to double immediately for an April start, from £45 to £90, while clubs will now have to pay electricity and water bills on top of their fees.

Smaller clubs have been told to raise their membership, making up shortfalls if they have fewer than 20 full ticket holders by September - and 26 by next year.

LLC said the plans will generate much-needed cash, while increasing participation in the sport by putting pressure on bowling clubs to recruit new players.

But to the clubs - now touting for players from a limited pool and with just three weeks to go until the start of the season - they fear the impact on the wider league.

"It's appalling," said Laura Fulleylove, club captain at Harehills Park Bowling Club. "It's just cruel. If players can't afford to play then teams are going to drop out. What's left is uncertain - the season starts in April."

Since the start of the year, the Crown Green Bowls community in Leeds has been reeling from revelations which have shaken clubs to their core.

LCC claims demand for the sport has declined 39 per cent in the past decade, with its 61 maintained sites costing over £350,000 a year. Three in four have fewer than 30 members.

Even if it were to close half, the authority insists, Leeds would still have more council-run greens than large cities such as Manchester or Birmingham.

But new findings from the British Crown Green Bowling Association (BCGBA) suggest the sport is enjoying a surge in interest.

Surveys from Statistica report that participation across England has risen 11 per cent since 2016, with local clubs across Leeds said to be reporting similar. Steve Clamp, board member of the industry body, said that Yorkshire is Britain's biggest county for Crown Green Bowls.

"If we had to close 30 clubs it would be 10 per cent of all of Yorkshire's bowling greens," he previously warned. "It would have a massive impact on the sport as a whole."

Now, to clubs in Leeds, offered 30 minute online meetings with the council in coming days, many are worried.

In Gildersome, the club aims to fundraise to cover the cost on its pensioner members. Ms Fulleylove, In Harehills, said they can also raise the money but some other clubs, with an older membership in their 70s and 80s, will struggle.

For those joining half way through the season their £90 for three months is equivalent to a full council gym membership, she outlined, with access to a swimming pool, staffed classes and bills thrown in.

"It's cruel. It's set up to fail," she added. "We were expecting a reprieve until at least the end of September.

"Grants, funding, it all takes time. We feel really let down. It's not fair. We have to try and save these bowling greens."

A final decision on the plan is to be taken on or after March 20, LCC has confirmed, and it is also exploring ways that clubs can take ownership of their own greens instead.

Were last year's figures replicated, however, 14 of the city's 47 club's would not meet the new '20 per green' target for ticket holders.

Another new cost to clubs is full electricity bills from this year, and water as well from next. At the moment, clubs pay a 'token' £50, while the council expects a bill of between £40,000 and £60,000.