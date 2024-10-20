Leeds Civic Hall: How Leeds built a building that reflected city’s civic pride

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the site fixed on was an admirable one: ‘but do let us get away from the type of some mediocrities we have in Leeds – the Post Office, with no character in it, the Leeds Institute, a compound of everything; and a good many other buildings.’

He pleaded for a structure that was away from the prosaic and utilitarian type. Then he asked: ‘Why not go to Italy for our new building? Is it too much to suggest an idea of the Farnese Palace in Rome or the Ducal Palace in Venice?’

The new building was designed by Vincent Harris (1876-1971). Amongst his other designs were those for the Sheffield City Hall (1932) and Manchester Central Library (1934).

Leeds Civic Hall construction 25 July 1931 courtesy Leeds Libraries

One result of building the new hall would be the general improvement of the district. Harris’s plans included a lay-out for the district immediately surrounding the hall. On July 31, 1931, the contract for erecting the superstructure was let to Armitage & Hodgson, of Leeds at £223,000.

After some deliberation, the Leeds Improvement Committee decided in early 1932 that the new building should be titled ‘Civic Hall’. ‘Guildhall’ had found some supporters, but research showed that no guilds had been connected with the city.

Thus, it was felt that particular name might not adequately represent the purpose of the new building. Civic Hall was felt to be the most appropriate because it intended exclusively to embrace local government activity.

During December 1932, it was said Leeds could take pride in the fact that 90 per cent of the labour put into the Civic Hall was being provided by the local labour exchange. The remaining 10 per cent consisted of specialist key men. Fourteen different trades were represented in the work.

Leeds Civic Hall with Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton and trainer Les Cocker August 3, 1966 courtesy Leeds Libraries

The building cost £365,000, with £270,00 being contributed by the Government’s Unemployment Grants Committee. The site covered an area of 7,821 square yards. In addition to a spacious Council Chamber, Lord Mayor’s rooms, ante rooms, and assembly room in the building, there was nearly 60,000 square feet of floor space for office accommodation.

Corporation departments to be housed there included the Town Clerks, City Engineers, City Treasurers, Waterworks, Baths and Sewage departments. At this time, various Corporation departments were scattered about the city.

The Leeds Civic Hall was opened by King George V and Queen Mary on Wednesday August 23, 1933. The Royal party was met by the Lord Mayor, who presented to their Majesties, the Bishop of Ripon and the architect, Vincent Harris.

The latter then presented F. Armitage (the principal contractor), W. Nicholson (sub-contractor), G.H. Cahapman (the principal foreman) and two representative workmen. Harris handed to the King a golden key in a casket, to open the lock on the iron gates.

Leeds Civic Hall Princess Elizabeth on the Civic Hall steps Leeds 27 July 1949

The King then turned away from the door and faced down the steps of the Hall. In a clear voice he formally declared the Leeds Civic Hall open. The Bishop of Ripon read the dedicatory prayer standing on the doorstep of the Hall.

There was unparalleled enthusiasm among the thousands that lined the city’s streets to witness the event – estimated between 30,000 and 40,000. Whilst attending the ceremony, the Queen suffered a painful experience, and first-aid had to be obtained.

A piece of grit got under one of her eyelids while she and the King were passing through the streets to the Civic Hall. The grit caused discomfort but it was not until the Royal Party reached the Civic Hall that first-aid was sought.

Lord Moynihan, an ex-president of the Royal College of Surgeons, who had lived in Leeds for many years, was in the Royal entourage.

Leeds, 26th June 1945 Winston Churchill leaving the Civic Hall with Mrs. Churchill.

When they reached the Civic Hall, the Queen complained about the problem. Lord Moynihan immediately contacted the Leeds Infirmary and Dr Allison, resident surgical officer, and J. Benson, resident ophthalmic officer, attended to the Queen successfully.

Visits to the Civic Hall have included the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, prominent politicians and Leeds United footballers.

Former Foreign Secretary, Anthony Eden, made a war-time visit to Leeds on Saturday, July 5, 1941. He was photographed in front of the great fireplace in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour at the Civic Hall.

Standing alongside him was his wife, Beatrice. Also in the picture was the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Willey Withey.

Mr and Mrs Eden were entertained to a civic lunch, it was reported, ‘in company with most of the outstanding personalities of the West Riding.’

Mrs Eden’s childhood was spent in Leeds. Anthony Eden was loudly cheered by a crowd of 10,000 at a great open-air gathering at Elland Road, when he declared that the Government was not prepared under any circumstances to negotiate with Hitler on any subject.

Leeds Civic Hall King George V and Queen Mary Civic Hall steps August 1933 courtesy Leeds Libraries

Sir Winston and Lady Churchill were at the Civic Hall on June 27, 1945 where they received a rapturous welcome from Leeds people. He arrived 90 minutes late during the second day of a tour. This had begun the previous day at Crewe and took him through Manchester and Oldham before he crossed the Yorkshire border.

The visit was only a few weeks after the World War in Europe had ended. From a platform erected outside the Civic Hall, Churchill spoke to crowds. He had visited Leeds on May 18, 1942 and had made an impromptu speech from the Town Hall steps.

His 1942 visit was only publicised two hours before he arrived. Churchill was granted the freedom of the City of Leeds October 28, 1953.

Princess Elizabeth was pictured descending the Civic Hall steps on July 27, 1949. Alongside her was the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Norman Vine, Mary Princess Royal and Prince Philip.

Earlier, the Princess, and the Duke had spent an hour with members of the City Council and other leading citizens of Leeds at the Civic Hall. At the luncheon, the Lord Mayor offered the toast of ‘The King’ and later asked the remaining guests to join with him in a toast to ‘distinguished guests we are so proud and delighted to welcome in Leeds today.’ The Princess and the Duke acknowledged by raising their glasses

Leeds United’s players and staff, who were part of England’ World Cup winning side, received a welcome at the Civic Hall on August 3, 1966. The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh was seen with Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton and trainer Les Cocker.

The President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, signed the visitor's book in the Civic Hall whilst attending a civic reception during January 1998. Photographed with her was Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Linda Middleton. The Irish President also made a speech at the Leeds Irish Centre.

Former South African President, Nelson Mandela, 82, was made an Honorary Freeman of the city of Leeds on April 30, 2001. Smiling, he was pictured in the Civic Hall’s Council Chamber with Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Brian Walker, and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Bernard Atha, and Councillor Graham Kirkland.

An estimated 5,000 people turned out to see Mandela make his first visit to the North of England. Dressed in a dark overcoat and dark suit, he was led into Mandela Gardens which were named in tribute to him in 1983. Speaking on a stage he said: ‘For me to see this garden reminds me of my childhood and the happy days associated with childhood.

That’s one thing that makes me be in peace with myself, to be in peace with the entire world and to be in peace with the people of Leeds. I thank you very much.’