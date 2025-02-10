Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amazing collection of microscopic treasures has been uncovered in Leeds.

Slides revealing a crumb of bread entombed thousands of years ago alongside an ancient Egyptian’s mummified remains are among the items revealed and only recently begun to be documented at Leeds Discovery Centre.

Believed to be up to 3,000 years old, records show the tiny morsel was originally unearthed in Thebes, the site of some of the most famous and spectacular archaeological finds of the last century.

Volunteer Stephen Crabtree studies the slides at the Leeds Discovery Centre

Collected and preserved by an unknown Victorian microscopist, it has since been stored as part of a collection of previously uncatalogued slides.

Stored in small, wooden trays, the collection is hundreds strong and is being painstakingly reviewed as part of a volunteer project.

And the piece of bread is not the only astonishing miniature marvel found during the work.

Another slide contains a mote of dust from the Krakatoa volcanic eruption of 1883, one of the most destructive events of its kind in recorded history.

Some of the artefacts at Leeds Discovery Centre

The miniscule speck itself landed on the deck of a ship called the Arabella, which was sailing 1,000 miles to the west of the Indonesian island.

Specimens of microscopic sea creatures found during one of history’s most renowned and influential scientific voyages are also among the array of slides.

The HMS Challenger left Sheerness on the north Kent coast in 1872, embarking on an unprecedented mission to circumnavigate the globe and explore the deep seas for the first time.

Returning three-and-a-half years and 68,890 nautical miles later, the crew had gathered marine plants and animals, sea-floor deposits and rocks from the depths which completely changed scientific understanding of the oceans.

Examples found in the Leeds collection include small disc-like fossils called orbitolites which were gathered 18 fathoms down off the coast of Fiji.

There is also a fully miniaturised, late Victorian copy of The Times, with all 12,500 words shrunk down to a size where they can only be read with the aid of extreme magnification.

The slides are now in the process of being carefully catalogued by volunteer Stephen Crabtree, who initially began working with the museum to study fossilised plants.

His studies soon revealed a hoard of historical treasures, with slides created by noted Victorian microscopists including James Lomax, Walter Hemingway and James Spencer.

Clare Brown, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of natural sciences who has supervised the project, said: “What began as a fairly routine cataloguing exercise has slowly uncovered a remarkable archive that includes of some of the most important moments in scientific history.

“Discovering a morsel of ancient Egyptian bread was particularly surprising, and the fact we can connect the Leeds collection to bread baked thousands of years ago on a different continent is fascinating.”