Leeds Industrial Museum had a rummage in their storerooms and came up with a treasure trove of objects.

Staff have been hard at work carrying out a detailed inventory of the museum’s storage area, which contains hundreds of objects collected, donated and stored over several generations.

Among the vast selection of pieces being carefully cleaned and assessed is a beautiful catalogue of corporate Christmas cards and calendars printed in the 1950s.

Assistant curator Amy Jenkinson, and in front of her are objects from the store including a vintage adding machine, an iron and a hand operated company stamp.

Part of the Victoria Series album, the cards would once have been marketed to the owners of factories, mills and other large businesses in Leeds to send to their clients and employees as a festive greeting.

Also part of the collection are vibrant steel signs advertising vintage businesses alongside a series of metal sheets carrying the adorable designs for Leeds-made toffee tins.

Among the classic images featured are tiny kittens driving toy cranes and sitting in cups, a puppy playing with wooden toy soldiers and a woman cuddling up to aGolden Labrador.

The sheets were made by Charles Lightowler, a family firm established in Hunslet in 1891 which became known for printing tinned food, sweet and tobacco containers.

Also found among the shelves is a fascinating collection exploring the history of Kirkstall Forge, one of the oldest industrial sites in the country.

Employee documents, legal papers, factory signs and product catalogues are included alongside a photograph of the Kirkstall Forge Home Guard in full uniform.

The volunteer unit was formed during World War II with the task of defending, patrolling and safeguarding the forge, which was a hugely important wartime production site, making parts for military vehicles.

The site had to be camouflaged to reduce the risk from air raids.

John McGoldrick, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of industrial history, said: “The huge variety of objects in our store shows just how integral industry and production have been to the history of Leeds and it’s incredible to see what’s been collected over the years and to rediscover some of these stories.

“Leeds has been home to some globally important factories and production centres which have changed the face of fields including textiles and railways the world over.

"But it’s also a city that’s been built on the hard work of family businesses and individuals who carved a niche and left a mark on history in their own way.

“It’s a massive task looking through the collection and assessing each object, but each one of them has been preserved because they are a small but significant part of the city’s heritage so it’s important that we make sure they’re properly stored for future generations.”