A former World War Two evacuees’ camp that was later used as a school for children with special needs has gone on the market for £4.5million.

Linton Camp, between Burnsall and Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, was originally planned as a residential centre for pupils from cities, but opened in 1940 and was instead used to accommodate 228 evacuees from schools in Bradford.

Bradford Council bought the site in 1957, and it became home to children with behavioural difficulties and invalids suffering from conditions such as asthma who were expected to benefit from the fresh air.

They were taught skills such as sewing and knitting, and even ballroom dancing so they could participate in the annual Christmas dance.

The old Linton Camp in Wharfedale.

The school closed in 1986 and apart from a being used as a Scout campsite on a few occasions, has been largely derelict ever since.

In 2020 planning consent was granted for a large leisure resort development including a hotel, six self-contained suites, a spa, gym, bars, restaurants and nine holiday lodges.

Yet freehold ownership of the site is now been offered by agents Carter Jonas, who have stressed that permission remains in place for the resort. The sale is by private treaty and the possession of the freehold will be vacant on completion.

The developers behind the scheme, Natural Land, originally announced they planned to begin the work in mid-2021. If completed, it will be one of the largest developments ever approved by planners within the National Park’s boundaries.