Locomotion No. 1: Crowds flock to railway station as famous locomotive returns home

The buzz of anticipation quickly became palpable as the crowd gathered at Stockton railway station.

People lined Platform 1 clutching yellow flags for the Stockton and Darlington Railway’s 200th anniversary, patiently waiting for the restored replica of the Locomotion No. 1 to arrive. People gathered at nearby windows, hoisting children aloft to see the spectacle.

Near the platform was one Sir Topham Hatt from Thomas the Tank Engine fame, also known appropriately enough as Andy Train from Hull: “I think it’s been brilliant. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Nearby wearing striking blue boiler suits and setting about “fixing” parts of the station with gigantic pliers, hammers and spanners were the members of Whippet Up, which runs creative health sessions across Teesside. And the Stockton Globe Community Samba struck up a very locomotive beat on their Brazilian samba drums as more expectant visitors filed in.

The arrival of the Locomotion No. 1 replica steam engine at Stockton train station as part of the Stockton and Darlington Railway 200th anniversary celebrations. Picture: LDR.

The sun seemed to come out just in time for the occasion. Jeff Irish, 71, from Stockton brought three generations along: “I used to be a trainspotter years ago when I was 14 or 15. I used to come here to go to Darlington, York and all over.”

Niall Hammond, chair of trustees for the Friends of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, said: “I’ve been stalking it all week. It’s fantastic to see.

“It’s just really heartwarming how many people this actually motivates and excites. It’s such a humble little machine when you actually see it in operation. It’s nice to see how it all started and see it in motion rather than as a museum object.”

And finally, just after 11am, to the sound of a brass band, it arrived on platform 2, with the hiss of steam and the smell of the coal brickettes which power it, welcomed by the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon. It was greeted by dignitaries including the Mayor and both local MPs as it neared the end of its journey, recreating that of the first passenger train on September 27, 1825.

The arrival of the Locomotion No. 1 replica steam engine at Stockton train station as part of the Stockton and Darlington Railway 200th anniversary celebrations. Picture: LDR.

Stockton North MP Chris McDonald said: “This has been just the most amazing event. It’s rammed with people and we’ve brought Locomotion No. 1 back to the home of the railways.

“It’s brought home to me just how central Stockton’s been, to the development of modern society around the world.”

Stockton West MP Matt Vickers said: “The sun’s shone, it came together well, the people are very excited about it, the buzz is here. It’s everything we wanted.

“It’s got a lasting legacy. It’s not just today, it’s about what it means for the future as well.”

'Sir Topham Hatt' at the arrival of the Locomotion No. 1 replica steam engine at Stockton train station as part of the Stockton and Darlington Railway 200th anniversary celebrations

S&DR200 festival director Niccy Hallifax said: “I’m absolutely elated. So many people globally have come out to see this little train travel 26 miles.

“The atmosphere each time has been absolutely stunning. We’ve surrounded it with culture, bands and local fringe projects and more organised big spectacles trying to tell those individual stories. It’s made it really special.

“We’ve still got more to go over the next couple of months. But hopefully it’s touched everyone.”

Cllr Nigel Cooke, Stockton Council’s cabinet member for environment, leisure and culture, said: “It’s absolutely amazing. The interest’s phenomenal. People have crossed oceans and continents to come here.” And Cllr Jim Beall said: “It’s stunning, it brings pride in the borough, the worldwide impact Stockton and Darlington Railway had.”

Mayor Cllr Stephen Richardson said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant for the town, it’s great to see so many people get excited about Locomotion No. 1. It’s provided lots of positive memories, things people will remember forever.”

Andrew Elliott, 73, from Stockton, recalled riding a steam engine for his fourth birthday present in 1956, when Stockton was a port: “I’m probably the last one still living to have been on a train in Stockton and Darlington Railway going to a ship in Stockton.

“I’ve had loads of exhibitions, some of which have been in Stockton, of pictures of steam trains I took when I was a teenager. It’s fabulous. I’ll never see it again, will I?”

Biz Poskitt, with her partner Matty Greaves, both 34, from Middlesbrough, said: “Absolutely brilliant. It was nice to see it.” Their four-year-old daughter Rosie also gave it a thumbs-up: “Good.”

Paul Douglass, 57, from Billingham, said: “They’ve done a good job of it, the replica. It’s part of history, and you should enjoy it.”

John Fletcher, 79, said: “I’m keen on the railways and I’m interested in the history of the area. When we were about to move to the area, southerners said, ‘Where’s Stockton? Is it on a branch line somewhere?’

“I replied: ‘It’s on the Stockton and Darlington Railway. The rest of the world’s on a branch line.'”

Katharine Jones, a member of the council’s events team, said: “The atmosphere was very electric. Everyone turned out with high expectations and anticipation with their flags waving and cheers of support and encouragement to the drivers.”

The Locomotion moved on Rochester Road, Roseworth where more crowds gathered for a 40-minute public viewing, with the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery performing a gun salute evoking the original 21-gun salute in 1825. Muriel Reynard, 73, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to see it. I don’t know that we’ll see it again.”

Mal Davies, 71, added: “I used to live in the corner house there, we used to see trains going up all the time. This is absolutely fabulous.”

Tim Graham, 50, from Yarm, said: “It’s impressive. How many times does something like this happen in your lifetime?”

Steven Barker, 54, from Hartlepool, added: “I’ve been looking forward to this for the last couple of years. Since the early 70s I’ve been into railways, my son’s 21 and he’s into railways. The Locomotion’s always been one of my favourites.” Tony Winward, 33, from Middlesbrough, said: “To be part of history, it’s just amazing to say you were here.”

Former ICI engineer David Warhurst, 80, said: “I’m a mechnical engineer by profession on transport, that’s my lifetime passion. We were at the 1975 parade at Shildon and it’s really brilliant to see it again.”

Standing out in the crowd was barrister George Penny, 28, who came from London and watched the engine dressed in a top hat, frock coat, wasitcoat, linen shirt and cravat. He said: “This was my best attempt at 1825. I’m reasonably confident if I was there 200 years ago they wouldn’t spot me as an impostor.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for many years. My granddad was a big railway fan and he gave me the same passion.

“I would have come from anywhere for this. It’s wonderful to celebrate it up here, the place where it all started.

“It’s one of the few points in all of human history where you can really say the world hinged on a particular point, and that point was here. Without it everything we think of as the modern world doesn’t exist.