Low flying military aircraft take place across the whole of the UK including Yorkshire and you can enquire about low flying in your area.

Military low flying is used to train military aircrew; ‘low flying’ means a fixed-wing aircraft flying down to 250 ft from the ground and rotary-wing aircraft, such as helicopters, flying down to 100 ft from the ground.

According to the government website, low flying is not usually allowed in areas around airports, or towns and cities with populations of more than 10,000. Even though military low flying in the UK has reduced since 1988, it continues to be a vital skill for military aircrew and allows them to undertake various roles including reconnaissance, search and rescue and transporting troops or humanitarian aid.

Whatever missions these armed forces undertake, the aircrew must be able to fulfil the task as effectively as possible, often without time for ‘work up’ training. They are only required to do this via specialist training gained through the use of the UK low flying system.

Military aircraft take part in a flypast. (Pic credit: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

How can I find out if low flying military aircraft are flying over Yorkshire?

You can contact the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for information about low flying military aircraft in your area.

Calls should be placed on the day and weather and other factors play a big part in choosing areas and routes, so exact dates and times in advance are not available to the public.

Members of the public will be provided with generic information as to whether fast jet, tactical transport or helicopters could be expected in their area.

How can I make a noise complaint about low flying military aircraft in Yorkshire?

You can contact the Low Flying Complaints and Enquiries Unit to complain or enquire about low flying in your area.

The email address provided on the government website to contact about low flying information for England, Wales and Scotland is: [email protected]

You can also contact the service via phone: 01780 417558 and it is available from Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.

To make a complaint, you will need to provide the following information:

- Your name

- Full address and postcode

- Telephone number

- Date and time of the issue

- Location of the problem

- Type of aircraft, if known

- A brief description of your complaint

