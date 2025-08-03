Lupset Hall: The historic Yorkshire hall home to a famously charitable family

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a different story in the 20th century when, by December 1934, the Leeds Mercury was saying the area accommodated Wakefield’s largest housing estate.

Lupset Hall was built in 1716, (datestone over the doorway).

Nikolaus Pevsner (1959) mentions: ‘The centre bay [of seven at the hall] is distinguished by the elegantly framed doorway, the two Ionic columns and segmental hood around it, and ashlar-facing above’.

Lupset Hall. Peter Tuffrey collection

The property was purchased for Daniel Gaskell on April 21, 1805.

Born in 1782, he was one of three children – two boys and a girl. His brother Benjamin lived at Thornes House, Wakefield.

In 1806, Daniel married Mary Heywood, second daughter of Benjamin Heywood of Stanley Hall and the couple settled at Lupset Hall.

Prior to that, the property was the residence of William Marshall, Sir Michael Pilkington, and the Whitton Family. The marriage of Daniel and Mary was childless.

Lupset Lodge Convalescent Home. Peter Tuffrey collection

Daniel Gaskell was elected as the first Member of Parliament for Wakefield in 1832 and then in 1835.

In his lifetime, he donated items and money to a number of bodies and worthy projects.

In June, 1838, he presented a large map to the Wakefield Working Men’s Association, depicting ‘countries principally spoken of in biblical history’.

October 1840 saw him giving £1,000 in aid of the establishment of public baths in Wakefield.

Lupset West Yorkshire Primitive Methodist Church. Peter Tuffrey collection

Two years later, he built the Gaskell School, Horbury in which an inscription was placed: ‘School for All Denominations. Built and Endowed by Daniel and Mary Gaskell of Lupset Hall’.

Later, he gave £50 to the Wakefield Dispensary and Clayton Hospital.

In August 1842, an account said that at the Lupset feast nearly 100 children belonging Horbury Infant School, were regaled with spice-buns and tea on the lawn in front of Lupset Hall.

Hitting the newspapers in the 19th century were a number of highway robberies in Lupset.

Lupset with Savoy cinema. Peter Tuffrey collection

Under the heading ‘A female Highwayman’ a story said that on September 27, 1856, a 20-year-old woman took money out of George Chappel’s pocket near Lupset Hall.

A man following knocked Chappel to the ground and his pockets were ransacked by the pair before they fled.

Four years later, another Highway robbery by a man dressed as a sailor took place near the Lupset toll bar.

The victim said he was violently robbed of four sovereigns, a half sovereign, two half crowns and a silver watch.

Prize fights were also recorded near or not far from Lupset Hall.

During June 1863 policeman Houlton and Sergeant Coop received news that a prize fight for £5 was in progress near the Hall and about 100 men were surrounding the ring.

Lupset West Yorkshire Waterton Road. Peter Tuffrey collection

Unfortunately, on intervening, both officers were badly beaten though several men were arrested for the incident.

For a period, an annual regatta and athletic festival connected with the Wakefield Rowing Club was held in the grounds of Lupset Park.

A note from the event held in July, 1874 said: ‘A large enclosure skirting the banks of the Calder was railed off, a central ring being set apart for the athletic feats’.

Daniel Gaskell died aged 93 in December 1875.

It was said: ‘His whole life was spent in the exercise of the most useful and unostentatious charity. To Wakefield and its neighbourhood, he always felt a very strong attachment, which was evinced by continual acts of kindness and of liberality’. His wife had died in 1848.

Lupset Hall and its contents along with £8,000, were inherited by Daniel Gaskell’s nephew, Colonel Gerald Milnes-Gaskell and his wife Anna, nee Baldwin, of Brookfield, Bandon County Cork.

On a Thursday afternoon in August 1885, the couple entertained the Workhouse children – boys and girls – at Lupset Hall.

Early in the afternoon, the older children were marched in procession to Lupset, whilst the younger ones travelled in a covered wagon. Games and amusements were organised before the children were invited for tea.

In 1887, the year of the Queen Victoria’s Jubilee, there was a feeling amongst Wakefield women that they would like to do something special to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of her reign.

Consequently, a convalescent home was established in Lupset for women and children in February 1888. The home was started at first with six patients.

The generosity of the Milnes-Gaskell family was witnessed in January 1892 when Mrs Milnes Gaskell distributed a large number of illustrated books to pupils at various schools who had written the best essays on kindness to animals. It was stated that 360 essays had been sent in.

Colonel Gerald Milnes-Gaskell died suddenly at Lupset Hall at the age of 52 in April 1897. He was a former honorary lieutenant-colonel of the 5th Battalion of the Royal Irish Fusiliers, and a JP for the West Riding.

As a memorial to him, a new wing was added to the Clayton Hospital through the generosity of his widow.

On Saturday afternoon November 3, 1900, she made a brief speech then declared the wing open.

The Lupset convalescent home survived until 1915 when it was closed ‘on account of financial difficulties’.

By August 1923, Wakefield City Council had decided to apply to the Ministry of Health for sanction to borrow £5,250 for the purchase of 68 acres of land situated at Lupset for housing purposes.

A year later, 20 houses on the Ketton oak frames and Yorkshire stone method had been contracted to be built on the Lupset estate.

They were amongst the first of their type in the country, and the experiment was followed with keen interest by housing experts and enthusiasts.

It was claimed that they could be erected cheaper than either brick or concrete houses.

A photograph from late 1925 shows a Lupset housing estate where it was claimed a variety in style and material was a feature.

In 1925, Members of the Yorkshire Branch of the Institution of Municipal and County Engineers, visited Wakefield where they were shown over the Lupset Housing site by Percy Morris, the City Housing Architect.

Anna Milnes-Gaskell died in 1926.

By 1928, about 1,400 Lupset houses laid out on town planning lines had been built. This resulted in a new population of more than 6,000 people.

Over the next few years further housing and amenities were added to the new area.

On November 15, 1933 a new Roman Catholic school, built at a cost of £6,000 to serve the growing needs of the Roman Catholic community at Lupset welcomed pupils and was blessed by the Bishop of Leeds.

The foundation stone of the new church of St George was laid on April 23, 1934. Bricks and stones used to construct the church were to come from a woollen mill – New Field Mill – at Horbury Junction, a couple of miles away.

‘The cinema today might almost be regarded as a social service’, said the Mayor of Wakefield (Alderman A. Charlesworth) when the new cinema, the Savoy at Lupset welcomed patrons on January 6, 1936.

He added that the Lupset housing estate had 2,000 houses and 10,000 inhabitants and was practically self-contained with shops, clinic, hospital, schools, doctors, nurses and now a cinema.

A new phase in the history of Methodism in the Wakefield district was started on June 22, 1936 when the modern Wesley Hall opened.

A golf course was started in the area at Whitsun 1936, and Lupset Hall became a club house, though this was not welcomed by everyone.

One person commented: ‘Lupset Hall is far too big [for a club house] and always will be, and while no one wants a famous family mansion to be pulled down this is one of the few times when the men with the pick and the shovel should get to work’.