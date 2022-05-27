Luxuries of Royal travel in special exhibition at York's National Railway Museum to mark Queen's Jubilee

Now, to mark this Platinum Jubilee, a special Royals on Rails exhibition launches at York’s National Railway Museum (NRM) to explore change through the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Linking objects from its archives with conservation demonstrations and talks, it also features a specially commissioned film giving a hidden glimpse inside its six Royal carriages.

From the elaborate splendour of Queen Victoria’s “palace on wheels” to the austere necessity of armoured plating in war, each tells of its own time and place.

Pictured Katie Snow, Conservator for the NRM, working on the Queen Victoria's 1869 LNWR Royal Saloon is one of the treasures of the National Railway Museum at York. Writer: James Hardisty

To Liv Mills, exhibition project manager, this is about monarchy, but also innovation and design and social impact, alongside the evolution of a nation’s railway history.

She said: “As well as luxurious, they were really innovative in terms of technological advances. Each period is a literal window on history.

“There was this switch, from Queen Victoria’s reign where it was a palace of luxury and ‘fit for a queen’, to thinking about war and austerity.

“The use of them shifts as well, from travel to diplomatic meetings. We can see what was happening in the world reflected in their design.

“It’s a fascinating insight into the meetings and the history that would taken place in these carriages.”

In the commissioned film, now on YouTube, Royals on Rails explores the links between royal patronage and the development of the railways, giving a glimpse inside its special collections.

These six royal carriages, on permanent display at the museum, include Queen Victoria’s grand 1869 saloon in high style, with ornate chairs and birdseye maple decor.

Pictured Katie Snow, Conservator for the National Railway Museum, working on the Gladstone locomotive. Writer: James Hardisty

In Edward Vll’s time, railway carriages were a modern base of operations, while in the First World War George VI adapted his to a working office. After the war, more subtle touches could be found, as Queen Mary brought in art deco panelling and with frosted glass.

The collection includes one of Queen Elizabeth’s former carriages from the royal train. Built it the Second World War, it was secretly fitted with armour plating and shutters over the windows, keeping King George VI and Queen Elizabeth safe as they travelled the country to boost morale. From 1952, it became the personal saloon of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal activities

A season of royal activities launches today at the NRM, with free activities over the half term and opportunities to see its unique objects as well as conservation in action.

A team of Conservator at the National Railway Museum, York, have been busy cleaning the The six royal carriages on permanent display in Station Hall of the museum. Image: James Hardisty

Mrs Mills said: “The Platinum Jubilee marks a really remarkable moment and a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s commitment to public service. It’s fantastic to have this opportunity to celebrate.”

Royals on Rails, which runs until September, features objects from the NRM collection with a royal connection.

Through this coming half term there will be family activities, from bunting making to creating a royal railway track.

On Wednesday, June 1, visitors will also be able to see conservation in action as the museum’s team carry out work on the royal carriages, with experts on hand to answer questions from the public.

