Keighley & Worth Valley Railway. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Best things to do in Yorkshire with children who love trains including North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Take a trip back through Yorkshire’s railway history by visiting one of these train attractions.

By Liana Jacob
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 8:51 am
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 8:52 am

These venues combine the rich history of railways and the stunning views of the Yorkshire landscapes including the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Park.

Families with children who love trains can delight in each of these heritage attractions.

1. National Railway Museum, York

At the National Railway Museum, visitors can delve into the past, present and future of the railways in Yorkshire. Discover iconic locomotives, the history of engineering and you can meet innovative inventions such as Rocket and the fastest steam locomotive in the world. The National Railway Museum has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,416 reviews.

2. Scarborough North Bay Railway

Scarborough’s seaside attraction is a great place to spend with the family, particularly with children. Not only will visitors learn all about the history of locomotives and railway, the scenery surrounding the venue will take your breath away. Families can discover the Sky Trail, the historic Water Chute, the Water Balls and take a relaxed ride on the boating lake. Scarborough North Bay Railway has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,014 reviews.

3. Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway is a preserved train line which merges with the national railway network and runs five miles up the valleys of the River Worth. In 1970, the line was featured in the British drama film The Railway Children and was one of the only heritage railways in the UK. The railway was also used in the film production of Peaky Blinders. Keighley and Worth Valley Railway has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1.558 reviews.

4. Middleton Railway

This railway is the world’s oldest, located in the city of Leeds, and was founded in 1758. It is now a heritage railway. The Middleton Railway carried coal at a low cost from the Middleton pits to the Staith at Casson Close. The railway became the first to introduce steam locomotives in 1812. Middleton Railway has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 168 reviews.

