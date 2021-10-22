Best things to do in Yorkshire with children who love trains including North Yorkshire Moors Railway

3. Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway is a preserved train line which merges with the national railway network and runs five miles up the valleys of the River Worth. In 1970, the line was featured in the British drama film The Railway Children and was one of the only heritage railways in the UK. The railway was also used in the film production of Peaky Blinders. Keighley and Worth Valley Railway has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1.558 reviews.

Photo: Simon Hulme