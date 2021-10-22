Best things to do in Yorkshire with children who love trains including North Yorkshire Moors Railway

1. National Railway Museum, York
At the National Railway Museum, visitors can delve into the past, present and future of the railways in Yorkshire. Discover iconic locomotives, the history of engineering and you can meet innovative inventions such as Rocket and the fastest steam locomotive in the world. The National Railway Museum has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,416 reviews.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Scarborough North Bay Railway
Scarborough’s seaside attraction is a great place to spend with the family, particularly with children. Not only will visitors learn all about the history of locomotives and railway, the scenery surrounding the venue will take your breath away. Families can discover the Sky Trail, the historic Water Chute, the Water Balls and take a relaxed ride on the boating lake. Scarborough North Bay Railway has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,014 reviews.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Keighley and Worth Valley Railway
The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway is a preserved train line which merges with the national railway network and runs five miles up the valleys of the River Worth. In 1970, the line was featured in the British drama film The Railway Children and was one of the only heritage railways in the UK. The railway was also used in the film production of Peaky Blinders. Keighley and Worth Valley Railway has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1.558 reviews.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Middleton Railway
This railway is the world’s oldest, located in the city of Leeds, and was founded in 1758. It is now a heritage railway. The Middleton Railway carried coal at a low cost from the Middleton pits to the Staith at Casson Close. The railway became the first to introduce steam locomotives in 1812. Middleton Railway has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 168 reviews.
Photo: Gary Longbottom