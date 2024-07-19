Masham Steam Rally: Meet the engine enthusiast sharing his hand built wagon at this weekend's show
Adrian Nash has built the general purpose wagon, which serves as a drey and features Jensen's Cooperage livery.
It was christened Harold with gin on its wheel by founder of the Thirsk firm, Christian Jensen.
It may have taken four years to build, but engine enthusiast Adrian said it's been "worth every minute". Is it easy to drive? He said: "If I said 'yes', I'd be lying.”
He added: "It's not like getting in a car or a truck, turning the key and away you go. There is definitely a period of learning. The first 50 miles you do, you run out of water, you run out of steam and fire. It will go wrong with remarkable regularity. Eventually you get the hang of it."
Huge crowds are expected at the rally this weekend, taking in entertainment along with the sights and sounds – and smells – of these great engines.
There will be full-size steam engines, along with miniatures, then tractors and classic cars. This 57th rally has been a "bumper year" for exhibitor entries.
In the main ring, there are gundog displays, western horse demonstrations, and the Ken Fox Wall of Death as a special guest, with gravity-defying motorcycle stunts. Then children's workshops and entertainment including a traditional funfair with gallopers and dodgems.
Run entirely by volunteers, proceeds go to the upkeep of Masham Town Hall in a tradition that dates back to the early 1960s.
To Mr Nash, from Harrogate originally but who now lives in Lancashire, he wouldn’t miss it for the world: "With Masham, it's like coming home. I wouldn't miss this one. It's our spiritual home. Masham was the first rally I ever came to, aged one, in 1965. I did come to the first one.”