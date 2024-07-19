Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Nash has built the general purpose wagon, which serves as a drey and features Jensen's Cooperage livery.

It was christened Harold with gin on its wheel by founder of the Thirsk firm, Christian Jensen.

It may have taken four years to build, but engine enthusiast Adrian said it's been "worth every minute". Is it easy to drive? He said: "If I said 'yes', I'd be lying.”

The new steam wagon hand built by Adrian Nash based on a Foden C type on its way to Masham Steam Fair this weekend. photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 18th July 2024

He added: "It's not like getting in a car or a truck, turning the key and away you go. There is definitely a period of learning. The first 50 miles you do, you run out of water, you run out of steam and fire. It will go wrong with remarkable regularity. Eventually you get the hang of it."

Huge crowds are expected at the rally this weekend, taking in entertainment along with the sights and sounds – and smells – of these great engines.

There will be full-size steam engines, along with miniatures, then tractors and classic cars. This 57th rally has been a "bumper year" for exhibitor entries.

In the main ring, there are gundog displays, western horse demonstrations, and the Ken Fox Wall of Death as a special guest, with gravity-defying motorcycle stunts. Then children's workshops and entertainment including a traditional funfair with gallopers and dodgems.

Owner and founder of Jensens Cooperage near Thirsk Christian Jensen pours gin onto the wheel of the new steam wagon hdrian Nash hand built based on a Foden C type on its way to Masham Steam Fair this weekend. The vehicle had a naming ceremony at the cooperage, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 18th July 2024

Run entirely by volunteers, proceeds go to the upkeep of Masham Town Hall in a tradition that dates back to the early 1960s.