Meet the Harrogate woman crafting the nativity scene in marvellous miniature

A nativity scene is brought to life in marvellous miniature this Christmas season from one woman's childhood memories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Il Presepe is a recreation of the town of Bethlehem, in an Italian tradition that dates back to the 13th century and with almost every family having their own.

Valeria Burdon, as a young girl growing up, can vividly recall racing home to see if the baby Jesus had arrived in time for Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the bookkeeper in Harrogate shares her own handcrafted masterpiece as it goes on display at St Robert's Church this Christmas season.

Valeria Burdon's Christmas nativity scene at St Roberts Catholic Church in Harrogate. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

There are well over 500 figurines, featuring tiny characters, a mechanical shoemaker, even a baker with tiny baguettes.

With her sister Loredana, it's taken weeks of preparation to plan and lay out each of the pieces, ensuring it tells the tale in rich detail and with vivid colour and characters.

"This a representation of the town of Bethlehem at the time that Jesus was born," said Ms Burdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything is going on, it is busy and full of life. And that is what we are trying to create, with shops and people.

Valeria Burdon's Christmas nativity scene at St Roberts Catholic Church in Harrogate. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"And then a little quiet corner, with a manger, for Jesus as a baby.

"It is a joy for me," she added. "It is still a joy for me to see people looking at it. Their faces light up, it's as if you've given them their favourite toy."

The wider Presepe tradition is said to have come from the time of St Francis of Assisi, although his nativity scene was created with real people rather than replicas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in Naples, in the 1400s and 1500s, Il Presepe was a huge tradition, with museums now dedicated to the tradition.

Valeria Burdon's Christmas nativity scene at St Roberts Catholic Church in Harrogate. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ms Burdon started building one at her Harrogate home in 2009. As it grew, she moved it first to St Joseph's Church and then to St Robert's, where it will be on display until January 6.

Through December the nativity has taken shape, with the crib at the centre featuring Mary and Joseph, and with the baby Jesus to be added today on Christmas Eve.

Each of the 500 pieces is handcrafted and carefully laid out to recreate the nativity scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some are just 1cm tall, others 20cm. Some are plaster, or plastic, or porcelain. Family in Italy still send in pieces to add to the scene, and many people help.

Valeria Burdon's Christmas nativity scene at St Roberts Catholic Church in Harrogate. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

One woman, who has a way with clay, has crafted Three Wise Men. Another has made decorative flowers. Every year, they add something new. There are tiny mushrooms even, donkeys and cats.

"We always made the nativity with whatever we had, clay or papier mache," said Ms Burdon.

"I used to come home from school and check to see if baby Jesus was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It brought our family together, with everybody adding things. I'm the seventh of eight children - there was a lot going on.

"Now it still brings people together," added Ms Burdon. "A whole community, and that means a lot to me.