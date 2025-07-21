Meet the Little Mester from Sheffield who made his first knife aged just nine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his school holidays he’d watch the old cutlers at work at Joseph Elliot & Sons on Sylvester Street in Sheffield, where his father had a French polishing workshop.

Continuing the skills of the Little Mesters – the skilled metalworkers who worked out of their own homes or workshops specialising in particular products, such as razors, penknives or surgical instruments – has become his own life-long passion.

Steven said: "As my interest grew I spent more time watching these old cutlers work and learning the various ways they worked, a hand forger, a grinder, cutlers, and a scissor maker along with other trades.

Mester Steven Cocker working in the new Rodgers/Wolstenholm workshop in Little Mesters Row at Kelham Island Museum. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

"A lot of the old cutlers said: ‘You don’t want to be doing this it’s a dying job’, and I were like, I just went against it and thought no I want it, I want to learn it.”

Steven is now leading a team of five – including wife Kylie – who moved into a workshop at Kelham Island Museum in Sheffield last month.

He says Kylie was going to be a chef – but his passion for knives rubbed off on her – and they now work alongside each other.

They work in a modern workshop, but the front – which visitors to the museum can peer through – features the workbench with all the assorted tools “exactly as it was left” by one of his mentors, Stan Smith.

The workshop of 'Little Mester' Stan Shaw on Little Mesters Row at Kelham Island Museum. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Stan, who died aged 94 in 2021, was a world-renowned maker of pocket knives who over the years crafted blades for the Queen, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and more than one US president.

Graham Clayton (1944-2020) who was one of the last makers of Sheffield spring-knives and Bowies and also used the workshop.

Steven said: “I was still at school when I met Stan. I knew him for over 25 years.

“I knew Graham too, who used to have the workshop before Stan took over.

Former Master Cutler Charles Turner, right, with team at the new Rodgers/Wolstenholm workshop in Little Mesters Row at Kelham Island Museum. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“They knew how passionate I am in knife-making and did everything they could to support me.

“I’ve now got my team down at Kelham Island and they want to do what I did. I’m teaching them now everything I’ve been taught.

“In a way I’ve been passed this torch and I want to do it for future generations.”

The workshops are operated by the Rodgers Wostenholm Group, owned by past Master Cutler Charles Turner.

Charles, managing director of Durham Duplex, which acquired the hand knife division of Egginton Brothers in 2024, said: “We basically picked up and moved a modern knife-making factory space into an old fashioned facade because we think it is the best place to do it. It is continuing the tradition of the Mesters.”