Ahead of the first anniversary of her passing next month, it is perhaps somewhat fitting that the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced the start of the tender overhaul of the locomotive No.3672 ‘Dame Vera Lynn’ in her memory.

Project coordinator Ian Foot explains: "The locomotive was built in Glasgow in 1944 for use by the British Army abroad and it was shipped out to Egypt where it worked for two years, before being declared surplus.

"The engine was bought by the Greek state railways where it remained in Thessaloniki until it was withdrawn from service in 1979.

Apprentice Mark Readman checking out the boiler on the rusting Dame Vera Lynn parked up in a siding near the sheds at Grosmont on the North York Moors Railway

"It was bought by a consortium from the Mid Hants Railway and sold on to the Lavender Line where it arrived in 1984. The owners there decided due to its wartime credentials and the fact that Dame Vera Lynn was still about that the locomotive should be named in her honour. On August 6, 1985 the singer named the engine herself.”

The locomotive was sold to Clifford Brown, a British-based businessman and managing director of a steel company in Virginia in the United States of America. Mr Brown wanted it to be based on the NYMR where it arrived in 1986. It entered service in April 1989 and ran over 100,000 miles before it was withdrawn for its overhaul.

The locomotive has been in store for the last 20 years awaiting the time, money and facilities required for its overhaul and restoration.

Staff on the North York Moors Railway walking by the Dame Vera Lynn parked up in a siding near the sheds at Grosmont.

The total raised so far thanks to the generosity of the general public stands at £175,000. Another £450,000 is still required to fully fund the project, however with the amount raised so far the NYMR has now announced the star of the restoration, proceeding with the tender.

Mr Foot explains further about the work that has already been carried out on the locomotive.

“The smoke box, which is at the front of the engine with the chimney on the top, has been removed,” he said.

“Internal boiler tubes have all been removed as well, together with the tube plate.

Dame Vera Lynn with the locomotive named in her honour.

“Big items like the reversing gear, have also been removed and stored, so a lot of work has already taken place. And the tender - the bit that carries the coal, or the water of the locomotive - is due to go away in the next few weeks to Riley & Son’s engineering workshop in Rochdale for a complete overhaul.”

Mr Foot said: “It is a locomotive that has proved very popular on the NYMR.

"We get a lot of people coming to the railway today that remember Dame Vera Lynn in action when they were little. It’s also a way of keeping the name of the Force’s Sweetheart to the fore and not to be forgotten.”

The Dame Vera Lynn in its original splendour.

A NYMR spokeswoman added: "Whilst we celebrate the good news, we still need your help so we can return No. 3672 Dame Vera Lynn back into steam and visitors can enjoy the sight and sound of this iconic locomotive once again.

"A £10 donation will help towards nuts and bolts or a £100 donation will go towards buying parts such as new fire bars."