Meet the Yorkshire brewers defying an embattled industry with a 'rebel Northern spirit'

A barometer of Yorkshire's beer scene may chart a picture of rapid change but for the region's new brewers there is hope with a resilience of spirit.

Camra's Good Beer Guide, covering 401 of the very best pubs across Yorkshire, also keeps track of brewery numbers. While 10 have closed in the past year 10 more have opened, it found, highlighting some of the region's contributions to the nation's best beers.

Independent brewers in the region, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, aren't surprised at the region's resilience.

Leeds' Ele Romano, who launched DMC Brewery in Wakefield with husband Giuseppe, said: "It's that rebel Northern spirit. No matter how tough things get we won't back down. We see it when people put the effort in, the passion in. We all want to be a part of that."

DMC Brewery, Gez and Ele. Image: John Clifton

DMC Brewery makes alcoholic ginger beer. Mrs Romano isn't a big drinker, but she wanted to make something special for the couple's anniversary. Soon, people were asking to buy it.

"It turns out ginger beer was invented in Yorkshire, around Hull, in the late 1700s," she said. "There were all these ships in the docks, bringing spices and ginger. It was a drink of choice. And because we're using real ginger roots, you do get a different flavour."

In Northallerton, Army man Alex Postles may see his days filled with infantry training at Catterick but by night it's all about brewing.

Bayonet Brewing is a "passion product", the 36-year-old said. Even the name has a military edge, appealing to others from a service background.

His new brewery launched last October, winning its first award within six months to be named Best Locally Produced Beer of The Year at the Flavours of Herriot Country Awards.

As to why, he said: "I just really like beer. All over the country people drink beer. But for the majority, it's mass produced lager. I wanted to bring something unique to Northallerton."

A hazy double-dry hop pale ale called One Pip Wonder has proved his bestseller, though he's proud of an eight per cent double IPA called Endex.

As to the industry, he believes Yorkshire brewers' optimism will be rewarded.

"I genuinely think the future's bright," he said. "We could focus on the headlines, or worries about beer duty.

"But brewing in Yorkshire comes from quite a special place - we've got some of the best brewers in the country. People still want to go out a bit, even in times of war they still wanted a pint."

Mrs Romano agrees. There can't be many businesses touting the myth that the picture is all rosy, she said, with a mountain of obstacles to climb. But they are optimistic, taking part in Tryanuary next month under a nationwide campaign championing local beers.

"It's a bit of a time to start your own business, but we've had such a wonderful response," she said. "I feel very grateful. Every time we get an order it just feels amazing.

