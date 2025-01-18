Meet the Yorkshire fashion designer making leather jackets for stars around the globe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 20 years experience under her (leather) belt, Bridie says she is flying the flag for what she calls 'kick-ass fashion' with her own label Luxe Rebel Leather Co. which offers a range of leather clothing and accessories.

Working out of her workshop, based in her own home in Melmerby near Ripon, the 36-year-old says she is passionate about the concept of heirloom fashion and being an advocate for a more sustainable and progressive approach to fashion and design.

Her flair for fashion began as a small child growing up in her Yorkshire village and watching her mum and grandma sewing their own garments. "I've grown up with my mum and my grandma making clothes. I then went on to study fashion and textiles at college and that's where my passion grew for it the most. I then went on to university to study fashion and after that I decided to set up my own business,” she says.

Bridie Rimmer designer and founder of Luxe Rebel Leather Co, at her workshop in Melmerby, near Ripon. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bridie says her youth was taken up draping fabrics all around, sketching fabulous designs on her fashion wheel, and getting creative with fabric cuts. "I have always been into fashion ever since I was little. As a child, I was always draping fabric around everything, drawing weird and wonderful dresses and even cutting holes in the fabric to make something.

"Sorry mum, for those times I ruined your sheets - but hey, I've mastered the cut-out properly now."

Her admiration for the skills of her mum and grandma heavily influenced her choice of career and she says her grandma's motto became her mantra. "I always admired the skill of mum and grandma, making clothes was their second language. I absorbed every bit of their passion, and from a young age, it burned brightly within me. My grandma’s motto, 'dress to express yourself every day', is the beating heart of my venture."

Bridie started doing wedding wear, bridal wear and bespoke clothing which she did for more than five years but admits it just wasn't right for her.

Bridie Rimmer designer and founder of Luxe Rebel Leather Co, at her workshop in Melmerby, near Ripon. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Experimenting with a leather sample gave her the impetus to change direction - to a craft traditionally seen as being more masculine.

"I've always wanted to work with leather but I just hadn't had the skills to do the sewing and everything. I just didn't know how to work with the actual fabric itself because obviously it's quite technical, it's quite difficult to work with,” she says. "So I decided to get a piece of leather and create a leather jacket myself. "I took a pattern from a leather jacket, created it into a sample, and then made it up in the leather, and I've basically just taught myself over the last six years, developing my skills and it's been a crazy ride."

Bridie says as a lot of tools, such as hammers, are often used in the making of leather garments, it can seem scary and is very male dominated. She wants to show women that they can also work with leather, just as she does. "It's been quite hard working on leather. The hardest thing is getting it right because you can't really go back with leather because it marks it. "You've got to be really careful and make sure that you, your position and stitching is spot on. But it's been great. I want to show ladies they can do it too."

With repeat customers from as far afield as Ireland and many from the South of England, Bridie says it is not just Yorkshire customers who are snapping up her designs and she is seeing a boost - despite some tough times.

One of Bridie's creations Picture Jonathan Adams, Model : Ellie Jolly

Her business used to be called Born to Thread but says she decided to change the name to Luxe Rebel Leather after lockdown.

“Just after lockdown I transitioned into Luxe Rebel Leather because I wanted to focus on being fully a leather company. So obviously changing the name has had a little bit of effect and trying to show people that I am still here and I still do this. It has been a lot busier in the last year.”

And it’s not just leather jackets that she makes.

"I have some new bags that I've just brought out and I'm hoping to push more of the accessory side as well as my leather jackets, so they can be interchangeable between each other so you can have a jacket and a bag to match,” says Bridie.

Her designs are also worn and loved by musicians, performers and 'luxe rebels' all over the world, many made by special commission.

Bridie says she believes the best bit of her creative career is seeing satisfied customers come alive in the bespoke and unique garment she has made for them and knowing it will be enjoyed for years to come.

"I'd say the best bit is getting to create something for somebody, bringing their personality and style into a unique piece that can essentially be worn for them, but then passed down through generations.

"I think that the most exciting bit is the fact that the longevity of leather lends itself to the garments. The hardest bit is keeping motivated and bringing in the business."

Bridie now has exciting aspirations for this year and beyond - with dreams of a larger studio and of holding classes to pass her skills on. She has been honing her skills with lessons from a master leather crafter.

"I would love to get a bigger studio in the future and hold lessons for people.

"So I've been learning how to actually do old traditional techniques of hand stitching. I've been working alongside a master leather crafter who's been teaching me hand stitching like the saddlery, and so I'd like to go on to maybe teach that as well.

"I do find it very rewarding. Just seeing the smile on my customer's face is everything.

"Making something to their style and their personality and just seeing them so excited by putting on the leather jacket and feeling more confident and ready to wear it with such confidence - it's a strange feeling to see that on their face."

Bridie is passionate about sustainability and she hopes her pieces will be passed down through generations.

"Luxe Rebel Leather Co is a custom clothing and accessories brand dedicated to curating and creating handmade leather pieces that pull clients’ personalities and style into unique timeless pieces that effortlessly enhance their wardrobes, igniting their confidence and bringing out the badass luxe rebels within them in a way that nothing else in the fast-fashion industry could.