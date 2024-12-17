Middlesmoor: The tiny village with some of the best views of the Yorkshire Dales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One local legend has it that centuries ago travellers who crossed these bleak moors from Wensleydale and Wharfedale were found murdered along the way.

As a result, the fell overlooking the scene became known as Dead Man’s Hill.

In the 19th century, Middlesmoor had over 100 residents, supporting a schoolmaster, tailor, butcher, three blacksmiths, three joiners, three shoemakers and a hostelry.

St. Chad’s Church in Middlesmoor overlooks the Dales

Today there are just a few dozen residents. The pub, the Crown Hotel, has survived to become a popular amenity for locals and visitors.

On the edge of the village is St Chad’s Church, from where the view down Nidderdale is considered to be among the most stunning in Yorkshire.

There is evidence of a place of worship existing on the site during the Anglo-Saxon period (AD 410-1066).

It is named after Chad (or Ceadda) of Mercia, a 7th century monk who is thought to have preached at a beautifully carved stone cross discovered during restoration work and which now stands at the back of the church.

The current church dates from the 1860s and was designed by the Halifax architect William Henry Crossland, whose other work included Rochdale Town Hall.

It was said a new building was required to save worshippers a 20-mile round trip over the moors to the nearest church at Kirkby Malzeard.