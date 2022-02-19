Mini-satellite may be launched by University of Bradford as it looks to put city at centre of space research

The institution has recently established the Renduchintala Centre for Space AI, as a centre of expertise, and is launching an MSc in Satellite Systems Engineering from September.

Now the centre's director Prof Fun Hu has set out plans to develop a tiny satellite - no bigger than a Rubik's Cube, with an array of instruments but because of its size is much cheaper to launch.

Prof Fun Hu, a former satellite systems engineer, said it was important for Bradford - and the UK - to be at the forefront of space research.

Fields of work to be undertaken by the new Renduchintala Centre for Space AI MSc Satellite Systems Engineering programme at the University of Bradford, which launches in September. Credit: University of Bradford.

She said: "There is an expectation that the Government will invest heavily in the space sector over the next five to ten years to establish the UK as a global space leader.

“It is important to keep up with technological advances and to have a niche area in which Bradford can have expertise. One of our modules is to do with using AI to design satellites, which again is something that will become the norm in the near future.”

Prof Hu added that she has already been in touch with a launch company with a view to putting a Bradford-designed pocket cube satellite payload into space by 2023.

She added: “It is something we are keen to do, and we have already been in touch with a launch company about the possibility.”

The university's new centre looks at delivering education programmes in space and satellite technology, and the new course looks at AI and distributed computing as well as observation.

Under partnerships scholarships worth £10,000 are available, alongside opportunities for work with industry experts such as Airbus.

The Centre was made possible under a multi-million pound donation from Bradford alumni Dr Venkata ‘Murthy’ Renduchintala Murthy, who studied at the university from 1983-1991, before going on to a distinguished career and working as the Chief Engineering Officer for Intel Corporation.

