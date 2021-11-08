Miniature model of old Yorkshire railway built from old diagrams found from 1919

Having outgrown its venue at Wetwang Village Hall due to mounting popularity, it was held for the first time at Driffield’s Rix Pavilion.

Crowds gathered to see displays of stations, tracks and trains, all in perfect miniature, and with many depicting familiar scenes from local landmarks and settings.

One of those exhibiting was Graeme Potter, from Hull, putting on his hobby display in public for the first time. There were some ‘operator’ issues, he laughed, as he struggled initially with some of his set, but he came away jubilant at the show’s return.

Pictured Mike Knowles, of Hull, with his 4mm scale (P4) layout of Brod Frodsham

“It was such fun,” he said. “It was a very well attended show. And it was nice to see all the children watching the trains going around. They absolutely loved it.”

His display, entitled Itlings Lane, Hessle, was based on diagrams of the old Hessle Station dating back to 1919.

“It was where I used to play when I was a little lad,” he said. “I didn’t want to call it Hessle Station as there’s been a lot of changes, but it is poignant.

Pictured Allan Freer, looking at a layout titled Wardwood. Image by James Hardisty.

“There’s that sense of achievement in building it, and then operating it. I used to have train sets when I was a child. To build something of this scale has been a challenge, a very welcome challenge.”

This was the biggest model show from the Yorkshire Wolds Railway in its four-year history, organised by Katy Bowser. There were feature appearances through the day from the Tuba Dudes, with jazz songs from the 20s to the 50s.

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway, launched in 2008 with the aim of restoring at least a part of the former Malton and Driffield Junction Railway as a heritage railway attraction, opened in 2015.

Pictured Arthur Frost, Chairman of the Bridlington Model Railway Society, with his layout titled Holgate. Image by James Hardisty

Pictured A 4mm narrow gauge (009) layout loosely based on the station at Dolywern on the Glyn Valley Tramway set in the 1930's. Image by James Hardisty.