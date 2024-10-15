Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was officially opened by Herbert Asquith, who was born in the town and as leader of the Liberal Party would be prime minister from 1908 to 1916.

Its construction followed the granting of Borough status to Morley in 1885. Smaller in scale to Leeds Town Hall, with which it is sometimes compared, the intention was to create an impressive symbol of the town’s growing prosperity.

An architectural competition attracted 73 entries, and the prize of £100 was won by a Neoclassical design from Dewsbury architects Henry Holtom and George Arthur Fox.

Morley Town Hall

Work began in 1891, the foundations stone was laid in October 1892, and by the time of the opening ceremony on 16th October 1895 it had cost more than £41,000.

Inside the main Alexandra Hall, the London artist Ellen Mary Rope painted three tall bas-reliefs named respectively Faith, Hope and Charity.

Externally, standout features are a colonnade with Roman frieze on a pediment and domed clock tower rising 160ft above the town centre.

The chiming clock is known as the “Sam Rhodes Clock”, named after the councillor who had chaired the town hall committee.

As well as housing Morley’s local government offices the building has also accommodated the magistrate’s court and police station.

The 600-seat Alexandra Hall has long been a venue for brass band events and is home to the Leeds Best of Brass concerts.

In 1999 the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, which achieved worldwide fame following its appearance in the film Brassed Off, recorded an album there.