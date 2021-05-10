Mother Shipton's Cave is hiring two people to work at iconic Yorkshire attraction

Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough has posted on social media looking for two people who are prepared to work at one of Yorkshire's most curious historic sites.

Situated in historic woodland next to the River Nidd, Mother Shipton's Cave is also next to the Petrifying Well, and tells the story of the waters which turn object into stone.

The cave has more than 65,000 visitors a year and was said to be the home of the legendary 15th-century prophetess Mother Shipton.

Jay Stelling at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough, which reopened last month after Covid restrictions were lifted

The site covers 12 acres and includes a historic riverside and woodland walk, a museum of artefacts, a tearoom, a gift shop, a wishing well and two adventure playgrounds.

The attraction is looking for a barista and an assistant to work in the gift shop. Both roles are part-time and temporary.