Mouseman: Items from carver Stan ‘Woodpecker’ Dodds set to go under the hammer for thousands

The items are from Mouseman carver Stan ‘Woodpecker’ Dodds (1928-2012) is set to go under the hammer at Ryedale Auctioneers in Kirkbymoorside on Friday, June 20, as part of their Country House Sale.

It is common practice for woodworkers to stamp their tools with their name to keep track of them in a workshop. Most of the tools' handles are stamped 'S. Dodds', but some are stamped with other workers' names.

Ryedale Auctioneers' Saleroom Manager Jeremy Wood said: “Some of the tools are stamped ‘R Thompson’ and ‘Thompson’ – likely to have been owned and used by the founder of the Mouseman workshop, Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson himself. We anticipate there will be a lot of interest in these from serious collectors, and these could well exceed their auction estimates.”

“To our knowledge, tools known to have been used in the Mouseman workshop have not come onto the auction market before.”

The tools are expected to fetch upwards of £1,000.

1 . Mouseman carvings and tools Stan Woodpeckerman Dodds - carved oak Yorkshire Rose wall plaque, relief carved with signature woodpecker, D16cm Estimate £400-£600. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 29th May 2025. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Mouseman carvings and tools A carved oak model of a standing Sparrow Hawk, with mouse prey on adzed base, carved with PRS signature, W9.5cm D17cm H28cm Estimate £500-£1,000. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Mouseman carvings and tools Auctioneer Angus Ashworth, with a collection Yorkshire Oak, Mouseman carvings Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Mouseman carvings and tools Auctioneer Angus Ashworth, with collection of the wood carving tools. It’s common practice for woodworkers to stamp their tools with their name to help identify and keep track of them in a workshop. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales