Mrs Yorkshire podcast: Your exclusive insider access to some of Yorkshire’s biggest names - including Peter Wright, Christine Talbot and The Dogfather
people behind some of Yorkshire’s most famous stories.
In the first episode we meet The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright at his home in Thirsk. Located near his former practice which is now the World of James Herriot, he pays homage to his former boss and the author of All Creatures Great and Small.
Other episodes feature Peter's pal Graeme Hall aka The Dogfather. We also speak to Christa Ackroyd and Christine Talbot to find out the real reasons behind their departure from our television screens.
We also speak to the man who tracked down the Yorkshire Ripper Hoaxer, and see why Yvette Fielding has set her sights on retiring to Whitby.
Series one of Mrs Yorkshire podcast - which is sponsored by Whitby Seafoods - will launch on April 7.
Listen wherever you get your podcasts or watch exclusive video clips on yorkshirepost.co.uk