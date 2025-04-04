Ever wondered how some of the biggest crimes in Yorkshire were solved, where scampi comes from or what it was like working for James Herriott? A new podcast from The Yorkshire Post, set to launch in April, will reveal all that and more as we speak to some of the most recognisable names and faces in the county. The Mrs Yorkshire podcast - hosted by The Yorkshire Post’s Sophie Mei Lan - will delve deeper into the people behind some of Yorkshire’s most famous stories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

people behind some of Yorkshire’s most famous stories.

In the first episode we meet The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright at his home in Thirsk. Located near his former practice which is now the World of James Herriot, he pays homage to his former boss and the author of All Creatures Great and Small.

Other episodes feature Peter's pal Graeme Hall aka The Dogfather. We also speak to Christa Ackroyd and Christine Talbot to find out the real reasons behind their departure from our television screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured Sophie Mei Lan chatting to Christa Ackroyd, for her Mrs Yorkshire podcast. Yorkshire Ladies Links at Wetherby Racecourse. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

We also speak to the man who tracked down the Yorkshire Ripper Hoaxer, and see why Yvette Fielding has set her sights on retiring to Whitby.

Series one of Mrs Yorkshire podcast - which is sponsored by Whitby Seafoods - will launch on April 7.