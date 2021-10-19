Much-loved Yorkshire pub dating back to 1840s to reopen after being closed for 16 years

The old Matilda Tavern on Matilda Street is bucking the trend of pub closes and could start serving pints again after it called last orders in 2005.

Developers were given planning permission in 2007 to alter and extend the old pub and erect a new building to provide student accommodation and ground floor business space.

But developers now believe the office space isn’t needed and they want to reopen the pub, saying: “The rejuvenation of a well known and much loved Sheffield landmark would be met with enthusiasm and support by the local community.”

Conversion of the upper floors to the Matilda Tavern, which dates back to 1841, have been completed and work on the new student accommodation is underway and due to be finished in spring 2022.

In the planning application, architects Wireframe Studio say: “The proposal is to change the ground floor and basement of the building from business use back to its original use as a drinking establishment with the paved area along the river as an external terrace.

“The feeling is there is currently a surplus of office space within the city centre with little demand for office space with no parking provision.

“The original Matilda Tavern closed in 2005 due to a decline in trade. Since this time there has been a large number of new residential developments in the area, notably the apartments on the corner of Matilda Street and Arundel Street, and the apartments along Fornham Street.

“It is now felt that there is a demand for a pub in this area to act as a hub for the local community.

“The site is within walking distance of a number of offices, small industrial units as well as numerous residential developments, meaning that it will contribute effectively to the local economy, neighbourhood and community in general.

“The works already done to the building under its current permissions allow for the conversion of to a pub with no external modifications.”