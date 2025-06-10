'My family firm has been around since the 1850s - it's Yorkshire's unique traits that make it so special'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

My childhood home was just outside Nun Monkton, a lovely unspoilt village between York and Boroughbridge. I remember meeting my first school friend, outside the gates of our lovely Edwardian village school, which overlooks the village green. We were the only two in the year. It was just as well we got on, and we soon struck up a good friendship, based on a shared interest in playing football and being fans of 1980s children’s TV classic, the A-Team.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Guy Armitage, director of the Alne-based York Handmade Brick Company

York is emblematic of what is special about the wider county. Lots of wonderful organisations still preserve this heritage. It’s is a wonderful thing they do, as it is a powerful reminder of why the best of our past is relevant to a better future.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

A day at York Races, starting with a relaxed breakfast with the family with time to make a few selections for later in the day. Lunch at the racecourse with some friends followed by dinner in a good restaurant in the city – quite possibly the Star in the City.

Do you have a favourite walk?

A walker takes a breather whilst taking in the view from the top of Sutton Bank near Thirsk.

There are so many great walks in Yorkshire. The walk from Middleham to East Witton is a lovey bit of countryside. The Blue Lion is a great post walk pub.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Michael Vaughan is a big sporting hero. I used to love watching Test cricket in my school days in the mid-eighties to mid-nineties, but the chance of an England team dominating world cricket seemed like a long-lost dream at the time.

When England won the 2005 Ashes defeating a team of Australian stars, it seemed like impossible had been achieved. His captaincy of course, was a key part of the success. I’d love to ask him about how they did it, and about the various characters in the team at the time.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

James Norton is a brilliant actor, especially his performance in Happy Valley which I loved. He grew up near to where I live in North Yorkshire and even went to my daughters’ school. There would be loads to talk about.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

The Gliders Nest is the gliding club café at the top of Sutton Bank. It is open to the public and there is also a lovely walk to the ‘John Bunting’ chapel which takes in some wonderful views and scenery across the Vale of York.

If you could choose something from Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

It would be fun to have the use of Leeds Utd home ground, Elland Road for the day and to have game with friends, possibly ‘Leeds fan friends’ versus a ‘Rest of the World’ fans team. We could do Leeds goal re-enactments from the past for the warmup.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Its diverse nature including cities and towns such as Leeds or York or Bedale, through to the varied countryside stretching from the Dales to the Coast, and I think that is why there is such a wide range of interesting characters amongst the people.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Horse racing is my favourite sport and where I live we are blessed to be surrounded by some great tracks whether it be flat, jumps and point to points. Leeds United is the family club going back to the West Yorkshire brick making roots on the Armitage side. I also have many happy memories of watching England play Test matches at Headingley.

Do you have a favourite pub?

The Alice Hawthorn in Nun Monkton is a terrific gastro pub now. It has always been a pub of great character and is now evolving well to keep up with the times.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

The Cheese Board in Harrogate has a brilliant selection and knowledge of exceptional cheeses.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

The regeneration of cities like Leeds, Sheffield and Hull has been a hugely positive change. Yorkshire has developed into an arts and culture powerhouse with for example the establishment of the Saltaire Art Gallery, the Hepworth, or various arts festivals and top-class theatre productions at venues such as the West Yorkshire playhouse or plethora of locations of film and TV productions from Harry Potter to Happy Valley.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Richard Harpin, the co-founder of HomeServe springs to mind. His ability to take satisfy a basic albeit unglamorous homeowner need, offering emergency cover for plumbing and then turn it into an internationally trusted brand valued in billions is nothing short of staggeringly brilliant.

He has done whilst sticking to his Yorkshire roots – no airs or graces, and that makes the story even better. He also happened to invest in the Alice Hawthorn pub, so I suppose that is an added reason.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Unquestionably, York Handmade Brick is borne out of my father David Armitage’s strong desire and unshakeable commitment to maintain the legacy of the West Yorkshire family brick business, George Armitage & Sons which was sold in 1988 having been established in the 1850s.

Some brilliant people worked in that business and the senior team continued to meet up 30 years after the business was sold. The clay, the process and the people all have traits unique to Yorkshire and frankly, that is what makes the products so special.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?